Next Frontier In Weight Loss? New Implant Looks To Lock In GLP-1 Results

The weight-loss drug race may be entering a new phase, with California-based Vivani Medical announcing an agreement with Novo Nordisk to evaluate an implantable version of semaglutide, the active ingredient behind blockbuster drugs Wegovy and Ozempic.

The device, NPM-139, is a miniature, ultra long-acting implant built on Vivani's proprietary NanoPortal platform, designed to deliver semaglutide steadily into the body over months at a time, rather than through daily pills or weekly injections.

Under the agreement announced on Tuesday, Novo Nordisk will conduct a non-exclusive internal evaluation of the implant. The deal carries no exclusivity provisions for either NPM-139 or the underlying NanoPortal technology, Vivani said in a statement.

Betting On Convenience Over Compliance

Adam Mendelsohn, President and CEO of Vivani, said the agreement pointed to industry interest in moving beyond frequent dosing.

"The new agreement announced today supporting our semaglutide implant program in chronic weight management demonstrates Novo Nordisk's interest in evaluating our technology and its lead semaglutide application," Mendelsohn said.

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"This agreement reinforces our confidence regarding the market opportunity for our GLP-1 implants under development. We believe that our NanoPortal implants under development, including NPM-139, could address a growing segment of patients who would prefer a convenient once- or twice-yearly treatment option and the peace of mind that treatment could be stopped at any time if that became necessary," he added.

Human Trials On The Horizon

Vivani said it expects to begin a Phase 1, randomised, first-in-human study of NPM-139 in mid-2026, using Novo Nordisk's Wegovy injections as an active comparator.

The trial will assess the implant's safety, pharmacokinetics and tolerability, and is intended to pave the way for a subsequent Phase 2 dose-ranging study.

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Tackling A Persistent Adherence Problem

Vivani, listed on Nasdaq under the ticker VANI, is building a broader portfolio of GLP-1-based implants aimed at metabolic diseases including obesity and type 2 diabetes.

The company said such implants could help address a longstanding challenge in the GLP-1 boom: roughly half of patients on medication, including those taking daily pills, do not adhere to prescribed regimens, undermining long-term treatment outcomes even as demand for weight-loss drugs continues to surge globally.

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