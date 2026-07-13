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Emcure Takes 100% Control Of Biopharma Arm Gennova, Buys Minority Stake Held By Dr Sanjay Singh, Others

Gennova Biopharmaceuticals becomes a fully owned subsidiary of Emcure as a result of this strategic acquisition, centralising the group's biopharmaceutical, complex biologics, and biosimilar operations.

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Emcure Takes 100% Control Of Biopharma Arm Gennova, Buys Minority Stake Held By Dr Sanjay Singh, Others
Gennova is now a 100% subsidiary of Emcure Pharma.
(Photo: Envato)

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has consolidated its hold over its biopharma arm, Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, by acquiring the remaining 12.05% minority stake. The move, which makes Gennova a wholly-owned subsidiary, is accompanied by a top-level leadership transition as the drugmaker sharpens its focus on the high-growth biologics and biosimilars segment.

The minority stake, previously held by Dr. Sanjay Singh and other shareholders, gives Emcure full control over Gennova's established mammalian and microbial biomanufacturing platforms.

Alongside the ownership consolidation, Emcure announced that Samit Mehta will take the helm at Gennova. He succeeds Dr. Sanjay Singh, who steps down after nearly two decades of steering the unit's scientific and research capabilities.

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Focus On Biologics And Biosimilars

Under Samit Mehta's leadership, Gennova is expected to aggressively drive its biologics franchise, which includes key products such as Elaxim® (TENECTASE®), Vintor®, Xgrast® (PEGEX®), and Hamsyl®. The subsidiary will also prioritise biosimilars development and adjacent therapeutic platforms.

"As part of the One Emcure framework, Gennova will continue to anchor the Group's biologics and biosimilars capabilities," said Samit Mehta, Whole Time Director & CEO, Gennova. "Our work will complement Emcure's broader R&D and pipeline priorities, with a focus on execution, quality, and disciplined development across our chosen therapy areas."

Satish Mehta, Managing Director & CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, credited Dr. Singh for building the platforms, products, and culture at Gennova over the last 20 years.

"With this stake acquisition, we simplify Gennova's ownership, sharpen its strategic focus, and position it under Mr. Samit Mehta's leadership for its next phase of growth in biologics and biosimilars," he added.

No Impact on Capex or Deleveraging

Emcure clarified that the transaction is a strategic consolidation and is not expected to have a material impact on its consolidated financials or capital allocation framework. The company stated that its current deleveraging trajectory, capital expenditure roadmap, and R&D investment plans remain entirely unchanged.

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