Stock Picks Today: DMart, L&T Finance, LTM, CarTrade, Aurobindo Pharma, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have identified opportunities across FMCG, IT, pharma, an online auto classifieds platform and financials, with fresh calls on Avenue Supermarts, L&T Finance, LTM , CarTrade and Aurobindo Pharma alongside a constructive stance on select metals, housing finance stocks and India strategy.

UBS on CarTrade

Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 4000

Scaling network effects, hidden value

Asset light model offers significant operating leverage

Expect margins to expand from 33% in FY26 (9% in FY23) to 47% by FY30

Expect this to be driven by significant top-line growth

Current revenue across its platforms representing only 3-4% of total addressable market

Analysis shows significant growth potential in OLX, its dominant used C2C platform

Growth potential is underappreciated

See scope for 15-20% upside in consensus earnings for FY27–29.

MS on Avenue Supermarts

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 5083

Q1: Margins in line; top-line growth recovery is key

Management commentary alludes to higher quick commerce competition in metros

Weak top-line growth could limit near-term upside

Remain Overweight due to its large total addressable market and business model strengths

Await management comments at the annual investor meeting usually in July or August.

Bernstein On Avenue Supermarts

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 5000

Result underscores the resilience of the DMart model in the context of the quick commerce onslaught

Averaging Q4 and Q1, is more representative of the near term performance

Expect store expansion to remain 80+ (albeit partly fueled by debt)

Success in sustaining gross margins with positive SSSG despite competition is impressive

Expect the cost curve to become supportive over next 2-3 quarters

DMart Ready is a distraction, not a distinction - suggest investors avoid trying to solve a problem the company has not solved for itself.

Citi on Avenue Supermarts

Maintain Sell; Cut TP to Rs 3400 from Rs 3650

Metro SSSG Stalls as Quick Commerce Pressure Intensifies

Profit growth has lagged revenue growth in 10 out of last 13 qtrs

This is owing to quick commerce competition, lower other income and higher interest expense

Cut FY27-29 revenue est by 4-6%, EPS est by 5-7%

Seek better entry point/valuation as risk-reward seems unfavorable.

MS on L&T Finance

Maintain Underweight with TP of Rs 185

PAT 3% above estimates; L&T Finance executing well

Believe valuation already prices in too much future improvement while underestimating key risks

Peers offer significantly more attractive valuations

See risks to loan growth given exposure to MFI, tractor and 2W, given El Nino

See limited scope for NIM expansion, especially as MFI share moderates

See risks to fee income from potential regulatory changes with respect to insurance commissions.

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MS on LTM

Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 4000

Q1: Lack of revenue growth downgrades a positive but already priced in

Revenue in line, margins ahead of expectations

Key verticals and top client buckets performed well

Management reiterated expectation of FY27 revenue growth exceeding FY26

CBDT deal expected to ramp up in Q2.

Citi on LTM

Maintain Sell; Cut TP to Rs 3450 from Rs 3455

Q1 largely inline; subcontractors led growth

Mgmt commentary – Confident about growing in Q2 and continuing momentum into H2

Below consensus estimates are largely unchanged

Expect LTM to deliver ~5% CAGR in organic revenues over FY26-28.

GS India Strategy - Amorita Goel

India's outlook has improved in recent weeks

Lower commodity prices, stabilized currency, resilient domestic growth, healthy earnings expectations in Q2, and potential recovery in select domestic pockets

With ultra-light foreign positioning, see ample room for flows to return

Renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East may fuel near-term volatility

See room for NIFTY to recover towards June 2027 target of 26,500, implying 10% upside

Expect Rotation To Value, Large-caps And Most Sold Foreign Pockets

Key Events To Monitor: Q2 Earnings, Bond Inflows, And ‘Super' El Niño

Recommend going long on banks, tourism and energy refiners

Favor Large-caps over Mid-caps, value over growth, power utilities over rural/agriculture stocks, and domestics over exporters

Raise Utilities to Overweight and Industrials to Marketweight

Remain Overweight on banks, energy refiners, telecom, internet, and defense

Stay Underweight exporters, downstream oil

Downgrade metals & mining and cement to Underweight and Staples to Marketweight.

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Morgan Stanley on India Financials

Affordable Housing Finance Companies: Secular, Secured, Small- cap Compounders

Disbursements growth and loan growth appear poised to accelerate

Asset quality concerns and idiosyncratic issues are largely resolved

Looking at an upcycle for secured, good quality, structural compounders

Strong earnings CAGR and ROE ahead, limited downside risks

At the beginning of a strong up-cycle in earnings and stock returns at AHFC

Any rising demand for small cap ideas could re-rate these stocks materially

Key OWs: Aptus, HomeFirst and PNB Housing Finance.

WHAT'S CHANGED

Aavas Financiers, hike TP to Rs.1,555 vs Rs.1,490 earlier

Aptus Value Housing Finance, hike TP to Rs.405 vs Rs.395 earlier

Can Fin Homes, hike TP to Rs.1,055 vs Rs.1,025 earlier

Home First Finance, hike TP to Rs.1,650 vs Rs.1,585 earlier

PNB Housing Finance, hike TP to Rs.1,405 vs Rs.1,250 earlier.

Macquarie on Aurobindo Pharma

Reiterate Underperform with a target price of Rs1,300

Dissecting Lannett deal: Profitability expectations overstated

Street expectations and mgmt's EBITDA margin guidance of 15% for Lannett appear optimistic

No material product launches since FY23 and stagnant revenue over FY24-25

A meaningful profitability inflection appears unlikely

Lannett's scale further challenges the profitability narrative

EPS estimates for FY27 and FY28 remain 11% below consensus.

Morgan Stanley on India Materials

NMDC Cuts Iron Ore Prices, albeit Marginally

Disclosed revised iron ore prices effective July 10, 2026

NMDC cut prices by Rs250/t for lumps and Rs150/t for fines

Not surprising, as seaborne iron ore prices have moderated

Recently seaborne supply has risen coupled with a relatively softer Chinese demand

Note a seasonally weak demand period in the domestic market

Moderation in steel prices should keep iron prices in check in the near term

Relatively positive for JSW Steel and Jindal Steel given their external iron ore requirements.

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