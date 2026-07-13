Stock Picks Today: DMart, L&T Finance, LTM, CarTrade, Aurobindo Pharma, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have identified opportunities across FMCG, IT, pharma, an online auto classifieds platform and financials, with fresh calls on Avenue Supermarts, L&T Finance, LTM , CarTrade and Aurobindo Pharma alongside a constructive stance on select metals, housing finance stocks and India strategy.
UBS on CarTrade
- Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 4000
- Scaling network effects, hidden value
- Asset light model offers significant operating leverage
- Expect margins to expand from 33% in FY26 (9% in FY23) to 47% by FY30
- Expect this to be driven by significant top-line growth
- Current revenue across its platforms representing only 3-4% of total addressable market
- Analysis shows significant growth potential in OLX, its dominant used C2C platform
- Growth potential is underappreciated
- See scope for 15-20% upside in consensus earnings for FY27–29.
MS on Avenue Supermarts
- Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 5083
- Q1: Margins in line; top-line growth recovery is key
- Management commentary alludes to higher quick commerce competition in metros
- Weak top-line growth could limit near-term upside
- Remain Overweight due to its large total addressable market and business model strengths
- Await management comments at the annual investor meeting usually in July or August.
Bernstein On Avenue Supermarts
- Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 5000
- Result underscores the resilience of the DMart model in the context of the quick commerce onslaught
- Averaging Q4 and Q1, is more representative of the near term performance
- Expect store expansion to remain 80+ (albeit partly fueled by debt)
- Success in sustaining gross margins with positive SSSG despite competition is impressive
- Expect the cost curve to become supportive over next 2-3 quarters
- DMart Ready is a distraction, not a distinction - suggest investors avoid trying to solve a problem the company has not solved for itself.
Citi on Avenue Supermarts
- Maintain Sell; Cut TP to Rs 3400 from Rs 3650
- Metro SSSG Stalls as Quick Commerce Pressure Intensifies
- Profit growth has lagged revenue growth in 10 out of last 13 qtrs
- This is owing to quick commerce competition, lower other income and higher interest expense
- Cut FY27-29 revenue est by 4-6%, EPS est by 5-7%
- Seek better entry point/valuation as risk-reward seems unfavorable.
MS on L&T Finance
- Maintain Underweight with TP of Rs 185
- PAT 3% above estimates; L&T Finance executing well
- Believe valuation already prices in too much future improvement while underestimating key risks
- Peers offer significantly more attractive valuations
- See risks to loan growth given exposure to MFI, tractor and 2W, given El Nino
- See limited scope for NIM expansion, especially as MFI share moderates
- See risks to fee income from potential regulatory changes with respect to insurance commissions.
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MS on LTM
- Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 4000
- Q1: Lack of revenue growth downgrades a positive but already priced in
- Revenue in line, margins ahead of expectations
- Key verticals and top client buckets performed well
- Management reiterated expectation of FY27 revenue growth exceeding FY26
- CBDT deal expected to ramp up in Q2.
Citi on LTM
- Maintain Sell; Cut TP to Rs 3450 from Rs 3455
- Q1 largely inline; subcontractors led growth
- Mgmt commentary – Confident about growing in Q2 and continuing momentum into H2
- Below consensus estimates are largely unchanged
- Expect LTM to deliver ~5% CAGR in organic revenues over FY26-28.
GS India Strategy - Amorita Goel
- India's outlook has improved in recent weeks
- Lower commodity prices, stabilized currency, resilient domestic growth, healthy earnings expectations in Q2, and potential recovery in select domestic pockets
- With ultra-light foreign positioning, see ample room for flows to return
- Renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East may fuel near-term volatility
- See room for NIFTY to recover towards June 2027 target of 26,500, implying 10% upside
- Expect Rotation To Value, Large-caps And Most Sold Foreign Pockets
- Key Events To Monitor: Q2 Earnings, Bond Inflows, And ‘Super' El Niño
- Recommend going long on banks, tourism and energy refiners
- Favor Large-caps over Mid-caps, value over growth, power utilities over rural/agriculture stocks, and domestics over exporters
- Raise Utilities to Overweight and Industrials to Marketweight
- Remain Overweight on banks, energy refiners, telecom, internet, and defense
- Stay Underweight exporters, downstream oil
- Downgrade metals & mining and cement to Underweight and Staples to Marketweight.
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Morgan Stanley on India Financials
Affordable Housing Finance Companies: Secular, Secured, Small- cap Compounders
- Disbursements growth and loan growth appear poised to accelerate
- Asset quality concerns and idiosyncratic issues are largely resolved
- Looking at an upcycle for secured, good quality, structural compounders
- Strong earnings CAGR and ROE ahead, limited downside risks
- At the beginning of a strong up-cycle in earnings and stock returns at AHFC
- Any rising demand for small cap ideas could re-rate these stocks materially
- Key OWs: Aptus, HomeFirst and PNB Housing Finance.
WHAT'S CHANGED
- Aavas Financiers, hike TP to Rs.1,555 vs Rs.1,490 earlier
- Aptus Value Housing Finance, hike TP to Rs.405 vs Rs.395 earlier
- Can Fin Homes, hike TP to Rs.1,055 vs Rs.1,025 earlier
- Home First Finance, hike TP to Rs.1,650 vs Rs.1,585 earlier
- PNB Housing Finance, hike TP to Rs.1,405 vs Rs.1,250 earlier.
Macquarie on Aurobindo Pharma
Reiterate Underperform with a target price of Rs1,300
Dissecting Lannett deal: Profitability expectations overstated
- Street expectations and mgmt's EBITDA margin guidance of 15% for Lannett appear optimistic
- No material product launches since FY23 and stagnant revenue over FY24-25
- A meaningful profitability inflection appears unlikely
- Lannett's scale further challenges the profitability narrative
- EPS estimates for FY27 and FY28 remain 11% below consensus.
Morgan Stanley on India Materials
NMDC Cuts Iron Ore Prices, albeit Marginally
- Disclosed revised iron ore prices effective July 10, 2026
- NMDC cut prices by Rs250/t for lumps and Rs150/t for fines
- Not surprising, as seaborne iron ore prices have moderated
- Recently seaborne supply has risen coupled with a relatively softer Chinese demand
- Note a seasonally weak demand period in the domestic market
- Moderation in steel prices should keep iron prices in check in the near term
- Relatively positive for JSW Steel and Jindal Steel given their external iron ore requirements.
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