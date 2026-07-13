Bangkok Pub Fire Horror: Terrifying Videos Show Survivors Scream, Scramble To Escape Blaze; 27 Dead

A massive fire broke out at the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao pub in Bangkok's Chatuchak district, killing at least 27 people and injuring 63 others, including 22 who remain in critical condition, according to Thai authorities cited by reports.

The blaze erupted at around 11:57 p.m. local time and spread rapidly after an apparent explosion, engulfing the crowded entertainment venue in thick smoke. Witnesses told investigators they noticed smoke near an electrical circuit breaker close to the stage moments before the power went out, followed by a loud explosion, reported CNN.

As dense smoke filled the building, panic broke out among patrons attempting to escape. Several victims were later found trapped near or inside the restrooms, where they had apparently sought refuge but were unable to flee. Firefighters battled the blaze and brought it under control, preventing it from spreading to nearby structures.

According to Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, 63 injured have been admitted to hospital, with 22 currently in critical condition. Identification processes are ongoing, as a significant number of victims were found without identification documents or remain unconscious, as per the report.

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Authorities have launched a full investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire. Officials are examining whether the pub complied with fire safety regulations, including requirements for emergency exits and other safety measures, as per media reports.

An on-site inspection by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul highlighted severe safety violations, including the absence of marked emergency exit routes. Furthermore, the exit door adjacent to the restrooms was double-locked at the time of the incident, eliminating a critical evacuation route. Consequently, victims were driven to take shelter inside the restrooms, where emergency responders subsequently located a high number of unconscious individuals, the reports added.

The incident has drawn comparisons with previous deadly nightclub fires in Thailand, including those in 2009 and 2022, which also exposed shortcomings in safety compliance and emergency preparedness. Authorities are expected to review existing regulations as the investigation continues and questions mount over whether the disaster could have been avoided.

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