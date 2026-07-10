RIL Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

The first lap of India Inc.'s earnings has commenced with big names like Tata Consultancy reporting their financial reports for the June quarter. Many companies have announced the details regarding their upcoming earnings including Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries Ltd.

Here's what we know so far —

RIL Q1 Results: Date And Dividend

RIL on Friday via a regulatory filing on the exchanges said that its board of directors will meet on July 17 to approve the standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter of FY27.

"Please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 17, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2026," the filing said.

This means that the results will be declared on July 17 (Friday), 2026. It is important to note that, all RIL arms also post their financial performance reports on the same day. The filing did not give detail of any dividend.

RIL Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

The company had already informed that the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed from July 1, 2026 and will open 48 hours after the financial results of the company are released to the public.Trading window closure is part of SEBI's code of conduct for Prevention of insider trading.

RIL Q1 Results: Earnings Call

The Company will hold an analyst meet, post the Board Meeting, to discuss the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as per the filing.

ALSO READ: Wipro Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

RIL Q4FY26 Snapshot

Reliance Industries reported a 9% quarter-on-quarter fall in fourth-quarter profit, while operating margin posted its sharpest contraction in 14 quarters as lower profitability offset higher revenue growth.

Revenue rose 11% from the previous quarter, but lower operating performance weighed on earnings, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate said. The operating income or the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 4% on a sequential basis and margin narrowed to 15% from 17.4%.

RIL Share Price

RIL's stock ended 2.19% higher at Rs 1,307.8 on the NSE on Friday amid a strong close of the benchmark Nifty index. The scrip, however, has fallen 16.7% year-to-date and 13.8% in the last 12 months.

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