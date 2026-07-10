Miguel Figueira Leaves ISL Champions East Bengal To Join Mohun Bagan

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have strengthened their squad ahead of the 2026-27 Indian Super League season by signing ISL Golden Ball winner from last season, Miguel Figueira, on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old Brazilian joins the Mariners after a standout debut campaign in Indian football. Miguel won the ISL Golden Ball after scoring two goals and providing five assists in 12 league appearances, playing a pivotal role in East Bengal's title-winning campaign.

Before arriving in India, Miguel enjoyed a successful spell with Bangladesh powerhouse Bashundhara Kings, helping the club dominate domestic competitions across three seasons. He also featured in Brazil's Serie A before embarking on his journey in Asian football.

Speaking to the club's media team from Brazil, Miguel revealed that joining Mohun Bagan was a decision he carefully considered with his family.

"When the offer came from Mohun Bagan Super Giant, I first informed my wife. An opportunity to join the best club in the country deserves serious consideration. We discussed it for several days while talks with the club continued, and finally I decided that I wanted to play for Mohun Bagan this season," he said.

The midfielder admitted he was eager to experience the atmosphere created by the club's passionate supporters, comparing them to football fans in his homeland.

"Mohun Bagan supporters are very passionate, much like Brazilian fans. Having played in Kolkata, I've seen the expectations they carry. They want to win every trophy, and I enjoy playing under that kind of pressure. I'm excited to wear the green-and-maroon jersey in front of the supporters."

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Miguel has insisted that his focus is to win every trophy for his new club.

"I've played against Mohun Bagan, so I know what is expected here. Whether it's the ISL, Durand Cup, Super Cup or any other competition, the objective is always to fight for the title. I enjoy creating goals more than scoring them, and I'm looking forward to combining with a natural goalscorer like Jamie Maclaren."

He also highlighted the significance of playing in the Kolkata Derby, the iconic clash that pits Mohun Bagan against their arch-rivals East Bengal.

“I understand what the derby means to the supporters. There is no match quite like it. This season I'll be wearing the green-and-maroon jersey, and I'll give everything to help Mohun Bagan win. Winning a derby lifts everyone's spirits, while defeat stays with the supporters for days," he added.

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