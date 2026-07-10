Ikka Reviews: Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna Impress; Netizens Say 'Must-Watch'

Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna's Ikka has finally made its OTT debut on Netflix, bringing the duo back together on screen nearly three decades after Border. The legal thriller has quickly become a talking point on X, with viewers sharing their verdict on its courtroom drama, performances and emotional storytelling.

Here's how netizens are reacting to the film.

Netizen Reactions

Early reactions to Ikka have been overwhelmingly positive, with viewers calling it "one of the best drama films in recent years" and praising its gripping courtroom story, emotional depth and strong performances. Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna have received particular praise for "nailing it," while many viewers described the film as a "must-watch".

Not every review was glowing. A few viewers felt Ikka was just an average courtroom drama and believed the writing could have been better.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan Release: From CBFC Clearance To Plot, Cast And Release Date, Here's What We Know

Some reactions were less enthusiastic, with viewers saying Ikka didn't have the punch they expected despite its strong cast.

About Ikka

Ikka follows ace lawyer Arjun Mehra, who is forced to defend a murder accused he had once prosecuted, pushing him into a legal battle that challenges both his principles and personal life. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the film also stars Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome and Sanjeeda Sheikh alongside Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna.

While the early response on X has largely praised the performances and courtroom drama, a section of viewers felt the film doesn't fully live up to its potential. Ikka is now streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: OTT Releases This Weekend: Ikka, The Westies And More Movies, Series To Stream

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.