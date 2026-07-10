Ikka Reviews: Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna Impress; Netizens Say 'Must-Watch'

Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna's Ikka has finally made its OTT debut on Netflix, bringing the duo back together on screen nearly three decades after Border. The legal thriller has quickly become a talking point on X, with viewers sharing their verdict on its courtroom drama, performances and emotional storytelling.
Here's how netizens are reacting to the film.
Netizen Reactions
Early reactions to Ikka have been overwhelmingly positive, with viewers calling it "one of the best drama films in recent years" and praising its gripping courtroom story, emotional depth and strong performances. Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna have received particular praise for "nailing it," while many viewers described the film as a "must-watch".
#Ikka is one of the best drama movies to come out in recent years. It has a gripping storyline, outstanding performances from the entire cast, and keeps you engaged till the very end.— Himanshu Jain???????? (@Himanshu_Jain1) July 10, 2026
If you're looking for a well-made drama, don't miss it.
Now streaming on #Netflix #FifaWorldCup
Sunny and akshay rocked????— Greeshmanth Pulikanti???? (@PulikantiGreesh) July 10, 2026
Sunny bro didnt expect this kind of acting shade from you. Superb.#Ikka
@sidpmalhotra love you for IKKA— ᖴIᒪᗰᑕYᑕᒪOᑭEᗪIᗩ ???? (@FilmCyclopedia) July 10, 2026
Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna nailed it must watch
9️⃣ ???? A PERFECT OTT EVENT FILM#Ikka proves that scale isn't about explosions or visual effects.— "Movie Keeda Diaries : Cinematic Obsession" (@altamash4u) July 10, 2026
Great performances, emotional stakes and compelling storytelling are enough to create an unforgettable viewing experience.
#Ikka what a fantastic cinema— Anooj (@shikhari09) July 10, 2026
IKKA — A solid 4 ⭐️ courtroom drama ( including extra half ⭐️ for performances).— LegendDeols (@LegendDeols) July 10, 2026
Good things -
1. Every character has played their part brilliantly with Sunny Deol - Akshaye Khanna leading the pack & Sunny deol the actor overshadowed the Superstar Sunny Deol here. Special… pic.twitter.com/DYwxnEayNT
And well I would definitely not call the film ‘average', it kept me hooked till the end.— Nikkie (@nocturnal__25) July 10, 2026
There's no denying that Akshay is brilliant but even then I appreciate how the film doesn't sideline Dia's character and does give her moments to shine. #Ikka
Guys, please watch #IKKA.— Satish Khilari????????????????(मोदी का परिवार ) (@SatishKhilari2) July 10, 2026
What an outstanding courtroom drama!Sunny Deol delivers a commanding n solid performance, Akshay Khanna is simply phenomenal.....
I watched #ikka courtroom drama sunny performance good akshay khanna as villain acha tha i like it— Shefali Bhatt11 (@ShefaliBhatt11) July 10, 2026
Near 30 years later after #Border, #SunnyDeol and #AkshayeKhanna return together . #Ikka is a team effort of a different kind. Then there is my favourite #TillotomaShome . #IkkaReview . https://t.co/fmXk6OayIf— Mayur Lookhar (@mayurlookhar) July 10, 2026
Not every review was glowing. A few viewers felt Ikka was just an average courtroom drama and believed the writing could have been better.
#Ikka is a good film to watch.— Nikkie (@nocturnal__25) July 10, 2026
Love Dia and Tillotama.
Sanjeeda also did well in her role.
The prosecution could have been given stronger arguements.
Ikka Review— Angad Gupta (@ANGADGUPTA8801) July 10, 2026
An average courtroom thriller movie. Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna against each other sounds interesting but expected somewhat better.
Could have been better but it can be seen as a normal courtroom film to pass some time.#Ikka
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Some reactions were less enthusiastic, with viewers saying Ikka didn't have the punch they expected despite its strong cast.
Akshaye Khanna and Sunny Deol's #Ikka on @NetflixIndia is just an average one time watch film, no wow factors and why always Dia Mirza plays these depressing side roles— Secular Buffalo ???? (@SecularBuffalo) July 10, 2026
Sunny Deol and Akshay Khanna Netflix Movie IKKA Really Disappoint me ????— Miss Filmy (@MissFilmyAddict) July 10, 2026
I have a Huge Expectations from the movie but it's turned out as Average one ????????????????
Very much excited for #Sunnydeol to see in Lawyer uniform but #AkshayKhanna Directly came as Rahman Dakait ????????
Bro… pic.twitter.com/PFu6Fs5wm2
About Ikka
Ikka follows ace lawyer Arjun Mehra, who is forced to defend a murder accused he had once prosecuted, pushing him into a legal battle that challenges both his principles and personal life. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the film also stars Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome and Sanjeeda Sheikh alongside Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna.
While the early response on X has largely praised the performances and courtroom drama, a section of viewers felt the film doesn't fully live up to its potential. Ikka is now streaming on Netflix.
ALSO READ: OTT Releases This Weekend: Ikka, The Westies And More Movies, Series To Stream
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