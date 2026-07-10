OTT Releases This Weekend: Ikka, The Westies And More Movies, Series To Stream

Whether you prefer courtroom thrillers, crime dramas, documentaries or comedy-dramas, this week's streaming slate spans multiple genres across leading OTT platforms.

From Sunny Deol's legal drama to a crime saga set in 1980s New York, here's what to watch this weekend.

Ikka (Netflix)

Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, Ikka stars Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Tillotama Shome and Dia Mirza.

The courtroom thriller follows a celebrated lawyer who agrees to defend a man he believes is guilty, forcing him to confront questions of justice, ethics and his own conscience.

Streaming from July 10

Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea (Netflix)

This documentary revisits the 2012 Costa Concordia cruise disaster through survivor accounts, archival material and previously unseen footage.

It examines one of the world's worst modern maritime disasters.

Streaming from July 10

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (Netflix)

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Vamika Gabbi and Sara Ali Khan, this Hindi romantic comedy centres on a complicated love story shaped by misunderstandings, emotions and unexpected twists.

Streaming from July 10

The Sentinels (Lionsgate Play)

Based on the graphic novel by Xavier Dorison and Enrique Breccia, this eight-episode French historical fantasy series blends World War I, superhero mythology and steampunk storytelling.

The series is directed by Édouard Salier and Thierry Poiraud.

Streaming from July 10

Miguel Ángel Blanco: The 48 Hours That Changed Spain (Netflix)

This Spanish documentary examines the abduction and killing of politician Miguel Ángel Blanco and explores the nationwide reaction and its long-term political and social impact.

Streaming from July 10

The Apartment Job (Netflix)

This Korean crime thriller follows a former gang leader and a young lawyer whose robbery plan unravels after they uncover a corruption network.

Streaming from July 11

The Westies (Prime Video)

Set in 1980s New York, The Westies explores the rise of an Irish-American gang as internal power struggles and conflict with the mafia threaten its future.

Streaming from July 12

Susana and Elvira: No Plan B (Netflix)

This Spanish comedy-drama follows two former friends who reunite to organise a celebrity wedding while confronting unresolved tensions from their past.

Streaming from July 12

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