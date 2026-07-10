'Pay The Price': Iran MP Issues Warning To UAE Over Cooperation With US

An Iranian lawmaker has warned that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) would face a "very heavy price" for its alleged cooperation with the United States in recent strikes on Iranian infrastructure, according to Iran's IRGC-affiliated Fars News.

Esmail Kowsari, a member of Iran's parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, accused the UAE of playing a behind-the-scenes role in the US military strikes, claiming Abu Dhabi had aligned itself with Iran's adversaries.

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"The UAE will pay the price," Kowsari said, without providing evidence to support the allegation, the report said.

The warning comes as tensions between Tehran and Washington continue to escalate following recent US strikes inside Iran. The latest developments have also fuelled debate within Iran over whether the country should pursue diplomacy or intensify military retaliation.

According to Iranian media, moderate voices have cautioned that prolonged conflict would worsen the country's economic crisis and increase hardship for ordinary citizens.

Economist Mehdi Pazouki told Fararu that reaching an agreement with Washington was in Iran's national interest, arguing that "the cost of inaction is far greater than the cost of compromise."

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In contrast, conservative outlets have called for a tougher response, including expanding military operations and threatening regional energy routes. Hardline newspaper Kayhan said attacks on Iran's infrastructure justified stronger retaliation, while Hamshahri argued that Tehran should target the broader US security network in the Gulf.

The remarks come amid heightened regional uncertainty after recent US-Iran military exchanges and growing concerns over the security of critical energy and transport infrastructure across the Gulf region.

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