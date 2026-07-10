UAE-India Airfares Plunge 30%; Roundtrip Flight Rates Slip Below Rs 27,000 In July

UAE residents who are considering a vacation to India this month could save hundreds of dirhams as roundtrip rates on some flights have dropped by around 20% to 30% compared to recent weeks, Khaleej Times reported, citing data collated from travel agencies.

Tickets to South Indian cities are still more expensive, even if costs to several locations in North and West India have dropped to slightly over Dh1,000 for a return trip. According to travel agencies, the cheaper flights are only anticipated to last for a few days in July before costs start to rise for August travel.

Fares to the coastal Karnataka city have also decreased recently, according to Taha Siddique, proprietor of Siddique Travel in Mangaluru.

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Prices have decreased by about 20%, though this varies depending on the airport of departure. Right now, flights from Abu Dhabi are often less expensive than those from Dubai. "This month, we are also witnessing cheaper tickets to places like Chennai and Hyderabad," he told Khaleej Times.

He did, however, caution that since airfares are already rising, and those who intend to go in August should make their reservations in advance.

The largest savings are now found on trips to north and west India, according to Wisefox Travel and Tourism manager Subair Thekepurathvalappil. Fares to places like Delhi and Ahmedabad are getting cheaper. Compared to several south Indian locations like Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kozhikode, even Mumbai and Pune are far less expensive. Return tickets for a journey lasting seven to ten days in July might start at about Dh1,080, he reportedly said.

For a return travel between July 21 and July 31, a Khaleej Times fare check on Booking.com revealed discernible variations between locations. For instance, travel from India's Ahmedabad costs Rs 26,712 or Dh1,029, while from Mangaluru it will be Rs 50,237.

The data reveals that while tickets to popular sites in Kerala and coastal Karnataka are still several hundred dirhams more despite the recent decline, travellers flying to north and west India may currently find some of the greatest deals.

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The decreased prices, according to travel brokers, are mostly the result of a brief downturn following the early summer travel boom. As more families travel before classes resume and demand for flights to India rises, they anticipate that ticket costs will increase once more in August.

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