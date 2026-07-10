No Signal? No Problem: BSNL's Rs 1.34 Lakh Phone Can Still Make Calls — Check Features

Designed for areas without cell towers or conventional mobile coverage, state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd's Global Satellite Phone Service (GSPS) handset, the Inmarsat IsatPhone 2, is now available for Rs 1,34,166, including taxes.

The satellite phone will support communication in areas where conventional mobile networks and telecom towers are unavailable.

Bypassing traditional cell towers, BSNL stated in a post on X that the satellite phone connects directly to orbiters, providing critical voice communication in remote zones for specialised users.

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"When conventional mobile networks can't reach, the BSNL Satellite Phone keeps you connected. Designed for challenging environments, making it an ideal solution for Defence, Maritime, Disaster Response, Mining, Remote Operations and Adventure Travel," BSNL posted.

BSNL shared a contact number in its post, advising users to reach out to their nearest BSNL office for further details.

The phone works by sending signals directly to satellites orbiting the Earth instead of relying on terrestrial mobile infrastructure. The satellite receives the signal and transfers it to a ground station, which then connects the call through traditional telephone networks or internet-based systems. This allows users to communicate from isolated regions where mobile connectivity is unavailable.

The handset is particularly useful during natural disasters, emergencies and remote operations where conventional communication systems may be damaged or disrupted. It offers satellite-based voice calling, emergency SOS support, long battery life, rugged construction and reliable connectivity beyond traditional networks.

The call process works in sequence: the phone transmits a signal to an orbiting satellite, which passes it to a terrestrial ground station, ultimately connecting the call to the internet or standard telephone network.

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Purchasing a satellite phone in India involves strict legal hurdles due to national security concerns. Today, under the Telecommunications Act 2023, anyone looking to acquire the device must first obtain a formal licence or a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), as per the Hindustan Times.

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