NSE Crude Options Hit Record High, Capture 63% Of Daily Trading Volume

The National Stock Exchange's crude oil options contract has posted its strongest trading session yet, with record premium turnover, trading volume and open interest, highlighting the exchange's growing foothold in India's commodity derivatives market.

The NSE said crude oil options recorded an all-time high premium turnover of Rs 2,006.49 crore and traded volume of 47.34 lakh contracts on Thursday. The exchange also reported a record intraday open interest of more than 1.14 lakh contracts in the product.

The surge enabled NSE to account for 63.35% of total crude derivatives volume traded across the country's two major commodity venues on the day. The NSE accounted for 47.34 lakh contracts as compared to 27.39 lakh contracts on MCX, which accounted for the remaining 36.65% share of daily trading activity.

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The milestone comes less than a year after NSE modified its crude oil options contract. Effective November 2025, the exchange shifted the options expiry to seven business days before expiry of the underlying futures contract from two business days earlier, a move designed to provide traders and hedgers with greater flexibility. NSE said the contract has since seen sustained growth in premium turnover, volumes and open interest.

The latest performance significantly exceeded the previous record set on the June 9 expiry day. NSE crude oil options had traded 28.65 lakh contracts with premium turnover of Rs 1,239.1 crore on that session. NSE crude oil futures had also registered a record turnover of Rs 378.32 crore that day.

Despite NSE's lead in daily trading volume, MCX continues to retain a larger outstanding position base. End-of-day open interest stood at 2,34,962 contracts on MCX compared with 54,166 contracts on NSE, suggesting longer-term hedging and carry positions remain concentrated on the incumbent commodity exchange.

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