Actor Rajpal Yadav Gets 3-Month Jail Term in Rs 9-Crore Cheque Bounce Case; HC Orders Compensation

The Delhi High Court on Friday sentenced actor Rajpal Yadav to three months' imprisonment in each of seven cheque bounce cases linked to a Rs 9-crore financial dispute.

The dispute stems from unpaid dues that ballooned to nearly Rs 9 crore after the commercial failure of Yadav's 2012 directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma also directed Yadav to pay Rs 1.05 crore to the complainant in each case, along with Rs 25,000 to the state.

The court further ordered Yadav's wife, Radha Yadav, to pay Rs 5.51 lakh to the complainant in each of the seven cases.

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It clarified that the Rs 2.25 crore already paid by the actor would be adjusted against the final liability.

The judgment comes after the High Court reserved its verdict on April 2, when multiple attempts to broker a settlement between the parties failed.

During the hearings, the court expressed concern over Yadav's changing position on repayment, observing that his submissions were inconsistent with earlier undertakings.

Counsel for the complainant argued that Yadav had already accepted his conviction and could not evade his financial obligations.

The lawyer also opposed the actor's revision plea, saying it was filed after an unexplained delay of 1,894 days and lacked sufficient grounds for condonation.

The court had proposed several settlement options, including a full and final payment of Rs 6 crore and a structured repayment of Rs 3 crore within a fixed timeline. However, no agreement was reached.

According to his lawyer, the actor had already paid Rs 2.5 crore toward the outstanding amount earlier this year.

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