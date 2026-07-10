'Falsely Implicated': Sonam Raghuvanshi Tells SC She Is Wrongly Accused In Raja Murder Case

Sonam Raghuvanshi, one of the key accused in the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, has filed a reply before the Supreme Court claiming that she is innocent and has been falsely implicated in the case.

In her affidavit before the apex court, Sonam stated "I am innocent and have been falsely implicated" and argued that the prosecution's case is based on assumption rather than credible evidence," reported Hindustan Times.

The affidavit was filed in response to the Meghalaya government's appeal challenging the bail granted to Sonam in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case. The Meghalaya government urged the Supreme Court to cancel Sonam's bail, arguing that the High Court committed legal errors while granting her relief and that the allegations against her are of serious nature, NDTV reported.

ALSO READ: Honeymoon Murder Case: Sonam Raghuvanshi Won't Return To Jail As Supreme Court Declines Stay On Bail

Sonam however, told the apex court that there is no direct evidence linking her to Raja Raghuvanshi's murder and asserted that the prosecution has failed to establish her involvement. She also argued that she has cooperated with the investigation and has complied with all conditions imposed by the court while on bail.

ALSO READ: Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: State Govt Moves SC Seeking Cancellation Of Sonam Raghuvanshi's Bail

She further requested the Supreme Court to dismiss the Meghalaya government's plea, arguing that the High Court had granted bail after considering the available material on record, Hindustan Times reported.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court declined to immediately stay Sonam's bail, observing that she had already been released from custody, while also agreeing to examine the legal issues raised by the state.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court expressed reservations about certain aspects of the High Court's reasoning but chose not to send Sonam back to jail pending further proceedings.

Raja Raghuvanshi, an Indore resident, was murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya in May 2025. Investigators allege that Raja's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, conspired with others to kill her husband. Sonam has consistently denied these allegations.

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