Mumbai Lake Water Levels Near 50% Storage; IMD Says Rainfall To Ease This Week

The seven key lakes supplying water to Mumbai witnessed a marginal surge in their water levels as monsoon activity slowed over the region. The data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday showed that the collective storage in all seven lakes stood at 7,15,210 million litres, representing 49.41% of its total capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres.

In the last 24 hours, there has been a 0.82% increase in the water stock in the reservoirs.

Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa, Vihar, and Tulsi and Middle Vaitarna lakes are based in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Nashik. Days of continued heavy to very heavy rainfall in these districts helped replenish the water levels in these reservoirs.

As a result, Vihar and Tulsi lakes were among the first to reach their full capacity on July 7. The latest data by the BMC for the past 24 hours showed that all lakes received almost no rainfall.

Consequently, Upper Vaitarna's capacity marginally increased to 27.62%. Modak Sagar was at 83.27% storage, while Middle Vaitarna and Bhatsa lakes held 43.39% stock. Tansa lake was reported to be 78.31%.

A day ago, Modak Sagar and Tansa lakes were at 82.66% and 77.48% capacity, respectively.

ALSO READ: Will It Rain In Mumbai Today And This Weekend? Check IMD Weather Forecast

Weather In Mumbai:

The weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated that Mumbai, Thane, Nashik and Palghar are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall on July 9-10. From July 11 to July 13, rainfall intensity is likely to reduce to light rain across all three districts.

Over the next 48 hours, Mumbai city and suburbs will witness occasional light to moderate rain. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 32°C, while the minimum is expected to be 27°C.

This is expected to bring much needed relief for locals as continued heavy downpour since early July had resulted in widespread waterlogging and traffic snarls in Mumbai.

High Tide Warning:

According to the BMC, a low tide is expected at 1:53 p.m. on Friday with a height of 2.53 metres. This will be followed by a high tide at 7:17 p.m., measuring around 3.51 metres.

The next low tide is expected on July 11 at 2:13 a.m., with the sea level dropping to 0.93 metres.

ALSO READ: 'Competing With Venice': Internet Reacts As Gurugram Turns Waterlogged With Incessant Rains

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.