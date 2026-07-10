Will It Rain In Mumbai Today And This Weekend? Check IMD Weather Forecast

Mumbai and its neighbouring districts are likely to see light to moderate rain on Friday, but there is no severe weather warning in place for the city and adjoining areas for now. According to the India Meteorological Department's latest forecast, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar have been placed under a green alert, which means no weather warning has been issued.

The forecast points to light to moderate rainfall, suggesting that while showers are likely, widespread disruption due to heavy rain is not expected at this stage. IMD has maintained the same green alert for the rest of the weekend till Monday, July 13.

As per current weather observations from IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai, the city recorded 28.8°C, with humidity at 88%, at 5.30 am IST on Friday. The weather station also reported calm winds at the time of observation.

Private forecaster AccuWeather has predicted a cloudy and breezy day with a bit of rain in Mumbai. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 32°C. Tonight, conditions are likely to remain mostly cloudy, breezy and very warm, with the minimum temperature hovering near 28°C.

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Skymet Weather has indicated that Mumbai may see variable conditions through the day, with thunderstorms possible during the morning, evening and night. Morning temperatures are expected to range between 26°C and 32°C, with humidity levels staying high between 78% and 96%. Rainfall is expected to remain light, around 1 mm, with winds near 19.5 km/h.

During the evening, Skymet expects thunderstorms to continue, with temperatures rising slightly to around 32°C to 33°C. Humidity may ease marginally to 66%–79%, while winds could strengthen to nearly 20.8 km/h. At night, temperatures are likely to settle between 26°C and 31°C, with humidity rising again to 81%–98% and rainfall increasing slightly to around 2 mm.

The overall forecast suggests that Mumbaikars should be prepared for short spells of rain, cloudy skies, humid conditions and occasional thunderstorms, but not for intense downpours.

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