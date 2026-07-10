Attention Travellers: Central Railway Cancels These Trains Till July 17 After Lonavala-Karjat Landslide

Central Railway (CR) has cancelled multiple long-distance, intercity and special train services until July 17 after heavy monsoon rains triggered multiple landslides in the Lonavala–Karjat ghat section of Maharashtra, severely disrupting rail traffic on one of the state's busiest corridors.

The landslides, which occurred on July 6 in the Bhor Ghat section between Thakurwadi and Monkey Hill, affected all three railway lines. Although the Middle line was declared safe on July 7, extensive damage to the remaining tracks has necessitated round-the-clock restoration work. Railway officials said the cancellations and operational changes have been implemented to ensure passenger safety while repair work continues.

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According to Central Railway, 15 trains, including three Pune–Mumbai intercity services, will remain cancelled until July 17. Among the suspended daily services are the Deccan Queen, Deccan Express, Intercity Express, Hubballi–Dadar Express, Indore–Daund Express, CSMT–Hyderabad Express and CSMT–Chennai Egmore Superfast Mail.

Several other trains, including the CSMT–Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express, Jodhpur–Hadapsar Express, Dadar–Satara Express and Dadar–Sainagar Shirdi Express, have also been cancelled on selected dates. In addition, special services such as the CSMT–Gorakhpur, Pune–Gorakhpur, Pune–Ghazipur City and Pune–Hazrat Nizamuddin trains have been suspended on various dates until July 17.

Apart from cancellations, several trains have been diverted, short-terminated and short-originated due to damage caused by the landslides. Restoration efforts utilise specialised equipment, including a Boulder Special Train and Ballast Rake for transport.

Track alignment and levelling are managed continuously by a Unimat and a high-speed Duomatic machine. Furthermore, eight 360-degree Poclain machines and 12 JCBs are actively digging, lifting and clearing heavy landslide debris.

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More than 1,100 railway personnel, including senior officials, have been deployed to clear boulders and debris from the affected stretch. Railway authorities said a six-kilometre section of the Up line has already been cleared, while restoration work continues under challenging weather conditions, as per the official release.

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