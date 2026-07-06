Mumbai Local Trains Update: Services Between Karjat And Khopoli Suspended, Western Line Trains Delayed

Heavy rainfall has disrupted rail services in Maharashtra, with local train operations between Karjat and Khopoli suspended after water flow caused ballast washout and damaged the tracks. The disruption has also impacted train movement between Mumbai and Pune, while suburban services on the Main, Harbour, Trans-Harbour, and Port lines continue to operate, excluding the affected Karjat-Khopoli section, according to Central Railway.

“Barring this section, suburban train services are operating on all four corridors - Main Line, Harbour Line, Trans-Harbour Line and Port Line: Central Railway,” informed Central Railway.

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“Train services between Karjat and Khopoli have been suspended because of the heavy rains and subsequent water flow causing the ballast washout. This was identified by alert staff and resources are being mobilised to restore the section and services,” the Central Railway said.

The Bhor Ghat (Khandala Ghat) section between Mumbai and Pune, affected by rains, utilises a distinct three-track layout engineered to manage heavy rail traffic through challenging mountainous terrain. This infrastructure consists of the Mumbai-bound Up Line, the Pune-bound Down Line, and a flexible, bi-directional Middle Line that frequently assists locomotives pushing heavy trains up the steep incline.

Severe waterlogging between Vasai Road and Virar stations has forced Western Railway to run only a skeletal suburban train service on the stretch. The disruption has caused widespread delays across the entire local network.

Railway authorities have expressed regret for the inconvenience and advised commuters to allow for significant extra travel time when planning their journeys.

Traffic on both the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the old Mumbai-Pune Highway was completely suspended on Monday following severe flooding, heavy downpours and a major landslide.

"Due to incessant heavy rainfall in the South East Ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala, a landslide occurred between Thakurvadi and Monkey Hill Loop Cabin on the Up Main Line of Mumbai Division," said an official, cited by PTI.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) shut down vehicular movement in both directions after a landslide hit the new 'Missing Link' section near Tunnel 2 and a concrete pillar collapsed onto the carriageway.

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Debris from multiple landslides triggered by torrential rains has blocked all three railway tracks in the critical Karjat-Lonavala ghat section. The total blockage has forced Central Railway to suspend regular operations on the route, resulting in widespread cancellations, diversions and regulation of long-distance and intercity trains.

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