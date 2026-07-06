Mumbai Rain Fury: 10 Killed In A Week, Landslides Hit Mumbai-Pune Travel — 10 Key Updates

Mumbai has recorded at least 10 deaths over the past three days as relentless rainfall battered Mumbai and its surrounding regions over the weekend and into Monday, triggering a fatal house collapse, disrupting school schedules across four districts, and paralysing rail and road connectivity between Mumbai and Pune.

Of the 10 deaths, six occurred on Sunday night when a portion of a three-storey chawl collapsed in Mankhurd's Janata Nagar area, killing five children and a woman.

Two other deaths were linked to a tree fall reported a day earlier, one person died after falling into an open manhole, and a child died in Chembur following the heavy rainfall, taking the overall toll to 10 in three days.

Here are 10 key updates:

1. 10 Killed In A Week, Including Six In Mankhurd

At least 10 people have been killed in rain related incidents in a week. Six people, including five children, died when a portion of a three-storey chawl collapsed in the Janata Nagar area of Mankhurd on Sunday night.

One person was injured and is undergoing treatment.

The deceased were taken to the Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi and Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. Doctors said one woman, three girls and one boy were brought dead to Shatabdi Hospital, while a boy was brought dead to Rajawadi.

2. Mayor Visits Bereaved Families

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde visited Shatabdi Hospital to console the families of the victims. MLA Abu Asim Azmi and Rukhsana Siddiqui were also present.

3. NDRF, Fire Brigade Rushed To Site

The National Disaster Response Force, Mumbai Fire Brigade, local police and BMC staff reached the site soon after the collapse to carry out rescue operations.

4. IMD Issues Red Alert

The India Meteorological Department issued an Red alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rain at isolated places, and gusty winds for Monday. Red alert has also been

5. Schools Shut Across Four Districts

In view of the alert, schools and colleges were declared shut on Monday in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar. Thane's order also covered senior secondary schools and junior colleges.

6. Landslide Hits Mumbai-Pune Rail Route

A landslide struck the South East Ghat section between Thakurvadi and Monkey Hill Loop Cabin, on the stretch between Karjat and Lonavala, prompting the Central Railway to act.

7. 16 Trains Cancelled, 9 Diverted

The Central Railway cancelled 16 trains scheduled for Monday, including the Pune-CSMT Deccan Queen and Sinhagad Express, while eight trains were diverted via routes such as Daund-Manmad-Igatpuri-Kalyan.

ALSO READ: Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Affected After Landslide, MSRDC Appeals Travellers To Postpone Journeys

8. Mumbai-Pune Expressway Shut

The MSRDC said traffic on both the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and the old Mumbai-Pune Highway was stopped in both directions until further notice due to a landslide and continuous rain.

9. Citizens Urged To Avoid Travel

Authorities appealed to citizens not to undertake journeys between Mumbai and Pune and to follow official advisories, as rescue and restoration work continued across the affected region.

ALSO READ: Mumbai - Pune Train Services Hit After Landslides In Bhor Ghat — List Of Cancelled Trains

10. Helpline Numbers Activated For Stranded Passengers

To assist stranded commuters and provide real-time updates, Central Railway activated special helpline numbers for affected passengers:

1. CSMT – 022-22694040

2. Thane – 9321336747

3. Lonavala – 8356854238

4. Dadar – 9136452387

Central Railway advised passengers to use these helplines for information on delayed and cancelled trains, updates on restoration work, assistance for those stranded at stations, and guidance on alternate travel arrangements.

SDMA Advises Work From Home

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has advised private offices to allow Work From Home wherever possible.

Non-essential Government offices will observe a half-day.

"In view of the current weather situation, SDMA has issued directions for Mumbai only: Private offices are advised to allow Work From Home wherever possible. Non-essential Government offices will observe a half-day," said SDMA.

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