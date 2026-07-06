Rain Advisory For Mumbai: Work From Home Recommended, Govt Offices To Observe Half-Day

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) issued a fresh advisory on Monday, July 6, 2026, as heavy monsoon rains continued to distrupt normal life across Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The advisory reccomended work from home (WFH) arrangements for private establishments and directed non-essential state government offices to operate only for the first half of the day.

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BMC stated that citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and follow official updates.

Mumbai has been witnessing persistent heavy to very heavy rainfall, leading to widespread waterlogging, traffic congestion, and disruptions to road, rail and air transport. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted continued intense rainfall and has issued weather alerts warning against strong winds, flooding in low-lying areas and possible landslides in vulnerable regions.

Under the SDMA advisory, governement offices are to observe a half-day, except for the departments involved in disaster management, emergency response, health services, police, fire and rescue, and other essential public services. These departments will continue functioning normally to deal with the ongoing situation.

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The ongoing spell of rain has already affected several sectors across the city. Schools and colleges remain closed as a precaution, while the University of Mumbai postponed examinations scheduled for Monday, July 6. The city's iconic dabbawala network also suspended its delivery services after transport disruptions and weather conditions made operations unsafe.

Transport services continue to face significant challenges. Waterlogged roads have slowed down vehicular movement,, train services have experienced delays, and flight operations have also been impacted by the adverse weather conditions. Landslides and flooding have also disrupted traffic on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and affected railway services in the Karjat-Lonavala ghat section.

Authorities have urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel, follow official weather and traffic updates, stay away from flooded roads, rivers and unstable slopes, contact emergency services in case of flooding or other rain related emergencies, and cooperate with the instructions issued by civic authorities and disaster management agencies.

The SDMA has said that it is closely monitoring the evolving weather situation in coordination with the IMD, civic bodies adn emergency response teams. Further advisories or operational changes may be announced depending on rainfall intensity and the overall impact on Mumbai and adjoining districts in the following hours.

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