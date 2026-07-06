Scary Visuals: Heavy Rains Leave Railway Tracks At Nalasopara Station Submerged, Roads Flooded

Visuals showing railway tracks and roads submerged in Nalasopara, Maharashtra, have surfaced as heavy rainfall continues to batter the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Among the visuals, a video shows a local train arriving at the waterlogged platform, with floodwater visible along the tracks and commuters standing close to the edge as the train pulls in through the deluge.

The visuals also show pedestrians wading through knee-deep, muddy water on a flooded road, holding umbrellas as they navigate the submerged street.

The scenes from Nalasopara add to a growing list of disruptions caused by the relentless downpour in Mumbai and its neighbouring regions since the weekend.

The heavy rain has already claimed at least 10 lives over the past three days, including six people killed in a chawl collapse in Mankhurd, apart from deaths linked to tree falls and a manhole incident.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rain Fury: 10 Killed In A Week, Landslides Hit Mumbai-Pune Travel — 10 Key Updates

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rain at isolated places, and gusty winds, prompting the closure of schools and colleges across these districts on Monday.

The downpour has also disrupted both rail and road connectivity between Mumbai and Pune, with landslides in the Bhor Ghat section forcing the Central Railway to cancel and divert several trains, and a separate landslide on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway's Missing Link section leading to the closure of the Mumbai-bound lane.

Authorities have urged commuters to exercise caution while travelling and to check for updated advisories, as several parts of the region continue to grapple with waterlogging and disrupted transport services.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Local Trains Update: Services Between Karjat And Khopoli Suspended, Western Line Trains Delayed

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.