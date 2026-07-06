LIC Stake Sale: Govt Explores QIP, FPO Options Apart From OFS To Divest Stake

LIC Stake Sale: The government is actively exploring multiple options beyond a standard Offer for Sale (OFS) to pare its stake in the country's largest state-run insurer Life Insurance Corp. (LIC), sources told NDTV Profit. The government is weighing alternative routes for divesting its stake in the insurance behemoth, including a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or a Follow-on Public Offer (FPO).

While the government is evaluating all available options, no final decision has been made yet. An official confirmed that the government is not strictly committed to the OFS route and is carefully considering which mechanism will yield the best results for the stake dilution. Preparations for the stake sale are already underway, with investor roadshows having recently concluded.

These roadshows, which spanned across major financial hubs including Mumbai, Singapore, the UK, and the US, generated positive feedback from both domestic and overseas investors, according to official sources. The exact size of the stake sale remains undecided and will be carefully calibrated based on market appetite.

However, sources indicate that the government is currently targeting a launch in the second quarter (Q2) of the current fiscal, subject to prevailing market conditions. The upcoming divestment follows the government's initial public offering (IPO) of LIC in May 2022, where it successfully divested a 3.5% stake in the state-run insurer.

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