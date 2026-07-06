Aegis Vopak Shares Jump Nearly 10% After Company Sets AGM, Final Dividend Record Date

Aegis Vopak Ltd. shares rose nearly 10% in intraday trade on Tuesday after the company announced the record date for its proposed FY26 final dividend and scheduled its annual general meeting.

The stock traded at Rs 283.10 apiece at around 1:20 p.m., up by about 25.67 points from the previous close of Rs 257.43 on the NSE. It opened at Rs 259.99.

The announcement comes as investors track the company's proposed dividend, upcoming quarterly earnings and recent corporate developments.

Final Dividend Record Date, AGM Schedule

In an exchange filing on Tuesday, Aegis Vopak said July 10, 2026, has been fixed as the record date to determine shareholders' eligibility for the proposed final dividend for FY26.

The company said the dividend, if approved by shareholders, will be paid on or before Sept. 4, 2026.

The filing also said the company's annual general meeting will be held on Aug. 7, 2026, at 11 a.m.

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Management Change, Other Factors In Focus

On July 1, 2026, the company announced the appointment of Mr. Sukumar Nand as the Head of the National Operations Division.

Investors are also tracking the company's financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, its expansion plans and demand for LPG. Market participants are also monitoring LPG prices following the easing of tensions after the Iran-U.S. war.

Share Price Performance

The stock has gained more than 48% over the past month following the company's FY26 results announced in June 2026.

For FY26, the company reported a 17% year-on-year increase in revenue, while profit after tax rose 52.1%.

Over the past week, the stock has advanced 21.28%. The company had a market capitalisation of Rs 31,279.7 crore at the time of writing.

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