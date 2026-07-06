60% Israelis See 'Genuine Risk' Of Country Plunging Into Civil War, Finds Survey

A majority of Israelis believe the country faces a genuine risk of civil war, highlighting growing concerns over deepening political and social divisions as tensions continue to mount at home and across the region.

According to a survey by the Jewish Policy Institute (JPPI), cited by Al Jazeera,, 60% of respondents said there is a "real danger" of civil war in Israel, reflecting increasing anxiety over the country's internal stability.

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The poll was conducted after the former Israeli Supreme Court President Aharon Barak warned that Israel was "an instant away from a civil war" amid escalating political disputes.

While 27% of respondents agreed with Barak's warning outright, another 33% said he may have overstated the situation but believe the threat of civil conflict was real. Only 16% said they saw no such danger.

The findings also exposed sharp ideological divides. Most respondents from the political centre and left expressed their concerns about the possibility of civil unrest, while right-wing respondents were significantly less likely to believe that Israel was at risk of internal conflict.

The survey further reflected disagreement over the Judiciary's role, particularly regarding legal challenges involving the dismissal of senior officials, including the Shin Bet chief and the attorney general.

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The poll comes at a time when Israel remains engaged in regional conflicts, with military operations continuing on multiple fronts, including Lebanon. Analysts have warned that prolonged external conflicts, coupled with unresolved domestic political disputes, could further strain Israeli society and deepen existing fractures.

JPPI Vice President Dr Shuki Friedman said the findings point to a worrying trend, urging Israeli leaders to work toward reconciliation and adopt a more moderate public discourse.

He also warned that the growing mistrust between political camps, along with disagreements over the authority of state institutions, could push the country towards a constitutional and social crisis if left unaddressed.

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