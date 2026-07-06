Tesla Strengthens India EV Push With First Delhi Destination Charger

Tesla has expanded its electric vehicle (EV) charging network in India with the launch of its Destination Charging station in Delhi, a move aimed at making EV ownership more convenient as the company deepens its presence in the country.

The new charging facility has been set up at Nexus Select CITYWALK in South Delhi, located in the mall's P1 parking area. It features six 11kW AC Destination Chargers, allowing Tesla owners to recharge their vehicles while shopping, dining or spending time at the mall.

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Unlike Tesla's high-speed superchargers, Destination Chargers are designed for longer parking durations, making them ideal for everyday use.

Alongside the charging station, Tesla has also opened a temporary pop-up experience store at the mall from July 6 to July 10.

Where visitors can explore the newly launched Model Y L and the 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive, interact with Tesla specialists and even book test drives. The initiatives appear to be part of the company's strategy to familiarise more Indian consumers with its products as it gradually expands across the country.

With the Delhi launch, Tesla now operates six charging locations across India, spread across Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai.

The network includes both Superchargers for fast charging during long journeys and Destination chargers meant for routine charging while customers go about their day.

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Tesla also says home charging support is available across all states, enabling buyers to install chargers at their residences.

The expansion comes as Tesla continues to build its India ecosystem beyond vehicle sales. The company has already opened experience centres in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, signalling its long-term commitment to the Indian market.

Industry experts believe that a robust charging network is one of the biggest factors influencing EV adoption, and Tesla's latest move is expected to improve customer confidence while supporting the country's transition towards cleaner mobility.

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