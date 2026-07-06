Kotak Mahindra Bank Announces Record Date For Final Dividend — Check Details

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. has set July 17 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the payout of its Rs 0.65 final dividend, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

"Pursuant to the provisions of the applicable laws, the Bank has fixed Friday, July 17, 2026 as the ‘Record Date', for the purpose of determining the members of the Bank eligible to receive the Final Dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2026," the filing stated.

Further, the bank has said that if the dividend in question is declared at the annual general meet, it will be paid to the concerned members on or before Friday, August 7, 2026.

On May 2, Kotak Mahindra Bank's board proposed a dividend of Rs 0.65 per share of face value Re 1 for FY26, compared with Rs 2.50 per share of face value Rs 5 in the previous year.

ALSO READ: Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 Results: Profit Beats Estimates On Lower Provisions; Dividend Declared

Kotak Mahindra Q4FY26

The bank reported a 13% rise in standalone net profit for the March quarter, exceeding street estimates, as provisions declined and asset quality improved.

Profit to Rs 4,027 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 3,552 crore a year earlier. Net interest income or the bank's core income rose 8% to Rs 7,875 crore from Rs 7,284 crore. Operating profit increased 7% to Rs 5,855 crore.

The results indicated lower credit costs and stable income growth, while asset quality improved on a sequential basis.

Q1FY27 Forecast

Management said net interest margin may moderate gradually in FY27. On microfinance, management said the segment saw an adverse cycle and the bank has strengthened underwriting. “We feel good about the MFI book and expect to grow the book in FY27,” it said.

ALSO READ: Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Updates: Deposits Up 14%, Net Advances Rises 15%

Kotak Mahindra Bank Share Price

The bank's scrip ended 3.9% lower at Rs 381.3 apiece on the NSE on Monday. This compared to a 0.66% advance in the Nifty index.

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