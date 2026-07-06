La Casa, Cipzer Under FSSAI Radar For Misleading Claims On Hazelnut Spread, Immunity Boosting Capsules

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has issued notices to two food business operators, alleging misleading claims on their product labels in violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The regulator has asked the companies to comply with applicable regulations, take corrective measures, and explain within seven days why action should not be initiated against them under the act and the rules framed under it.

Dia Foods Questioned Over 'Organic' And 'Vegan' Claims

FSSAI issued a notice to Dia Foods over claims made on its La Casa Vegan Hazelnut Chocolate Spread, saying terms such as "All Natural," "100% organic" and "Vegan" did not meet regulatory requirements. According to the notice, "All Natural" fails to satisfy the conditions prescribed for use of the term, while "100% organic" and "Vegan" create an impression of certification the company has not obtained under its FSSAI licence. The regulator also cited its own advisory dated May 28, 2026, noting that the term "100%" is not defined under the FSS Act or its rules, making the claim misleading.

ALSO READ: Not So Fresh? FSSAI Calls Out Heritage Foods Over Paneer Claims

Cipzer Flagged For 'FSSAI Approved' Label And Unproven Health Claims

A separate notice went to Cipzer over its Nutraceuticals Juice Capsules. FSSAI objected to claims including "FSSAI Approved," "Boost your immune system," "Remove toxins for your body" and "Made with Organic Vegetables," saying the "FSSAI Approved" tag falsely implies the regulator's endorsement. It said Cipzer had not backed its immunity and detox claims with scientific evidence, and pointed out that the packaging shows images of vegetables such as tomato, cucumber and broccoli that are not listed among the ingredients.

The regulator also flagged gaps in the vitamin declarations. Vitamin E's quantity is missing and Vitamin C is listed at just 0.1%, with no mention of how much these contribute to the Recommended Dietary Allowance. It further said the "Organic Vegetables" claim was misleading since the pack carries none of the prescribed organic certification marks, including the Jaivik Bharat logo. In both cases, the companies have seven days to respond, failing which FSSAI said it may proceed under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act and its rules.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.