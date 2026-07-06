Trent Q1 Update: Tata Firm Delivers 19% Revenue Growth Amid Aggressive Store Rollout

Tata Group's retail arm Trent Ltd. reported a 19% year-on-year increase in standalone revenue for the first quarter of FY27, signalling sustained momentum in its fashion and lifestyle business despite a mixed consumption environment.

According to the company's stock exchange filing dated July 6, standalone revenue from operations (excluding GST) stood at Rs 5,666 crore in the quarter ended June 2026, compared with Rs 4,781 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from the sale of merchandise, excluding other operating income, also grew 19% during the quarter.

The retailer continued to strengthen its brick-and-mortar footprint, ending June with a portfolio of 1,312 stores across formats.

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This includes 301 Westside outlets, 982 Zudio stores—including seven in the UAE—and 29 stores under other lifestyle concepts.

During the April-June quarter, Trent recorded a net addition of 20 stores, comprising 19 Zudio outlets and one Westside store, underscoring the company's continued focus on expanding its value-fashion business.

Zudio has remained the key growth engine for Trent in recent years, benefiting from rising demand for affordable apparel and aggressive network expansion across metros as well as smaller cities.

Westside, meanwhile, continues to strengthen its presence in the premium lifestyle segment.

The revenue update comes ahead of Trent's detailed quarterly earnings announcement and offers investors an early snapshot of business performance.

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Market participants will closely watch the company's profitability, margins and management commentary to assess whether strong sales momentum translated into earnings growth during the quarter.

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