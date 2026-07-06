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Tesla Bets Big On India: Aggressive Model Y L Pricing Fuels High Triple-Digit Bookings

Tesla has sold 468 vehicles in India since entering the market in July last year.

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Tesla Bets Big On India: Aggressive Model Y L Pricing Fuels High Triple-Digit Bookings
Tesla Model Y L
Image: Tesla Australia X Handle

Tesla Inc. sees a lot of scope in the Indian electronic vehicle (EV) market in the long run to expand its share, sources told NDTV Profit on Monday. 

The statement comes as the company's new three-row six-seater Model Y L received a demand boost after aggressive pricing. Delivery for the model began last month. 

According to sources, Model Y L has received bookings in high triple digits, making the Elon Musk led auto giant optimistic about gaining market share in India's premium EV segment. 

Of all the urban hubs in the country, Bengaluru and Hyderabad emerging as key demand centres. Tesla has sold 468 vehicles in India since entering the market in July last year.

Sales at the end of calendar year 2025 stood at 226 units, while sales for the on-going calendar year stand at 239 units, already ahead of last year's tally. 

The company currently has a presence in Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad and Bengaluru and is evaluating expansion into more Indian cities as demand grow, as per sources. 

ALSO READ: Tesla Imposes $200 Weekly Cap On AI After Employees Spend Thousands On Tokens

Meet Model Y L: Key Specs, Pricing And More

The new six-seater Model Y L has a starting price of Rs 61.9 lakh and comes with three rows. Row 1 offers heated/ventilated seats and powered thigh cushion, row two has powered armrests & one‑touch fold, while row three comes with heated seats with power recline, one‑touch fold and a vented climate control. 

Besides this, the car has an extended roofline and aero design along with electronic damping and adaptive suspension for a smooth, stable ride. For a safe drive, there are added window beltline airbags for second-row and side airbags for third-row

 Model Y L runs on new 19" Machina 2.0 Wheels and offers acoustic glass and updated suspension to minimise road noise. 

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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