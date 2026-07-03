Tesla Imposes $200 Weekly Cap On AI After Employees Spend Thousands On Tokens

Tesla has reportedly introduced a cap on employee spending for artificial intelligence tools, limiting expenses to $200 per week per employee, according to a post on X by prediction market platform Kalshi.

The reported policy comes as companies across industries ramp up the use of generative AI tools while also seeking to keep software costs under control. AI subscriptions for coding, research, writing and productivity have become a significant expense for enterprises as adoption accelerates.

Kalshi, in a post on X, said, "Tesla reportedly caps employee AI spend at $200 per week."

JUST IN: Tesla reportedly caps employee AI spend at $200 per week — Kalshi (@Kalshi) July 2, 2026

Tesla has not publicly commented on the reported spending limit, and it remains unclear which AI platforms or subscriptions are covered under the cap.

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The move, if confirmed, would reflect a broader trend among companies balancing the productivity gains offered by AI with the rising costs of deploying multiple premium AI services across large workforces.

Tesla will enforce the new AI spending limit from July 6, according to The Information, which cited an internal memo sent to employees last month.

The report said software engineers had been using AI tokens worth thousands of dollars each week in recent months. Employees seeking to exceed the $200 weekly cap will require approval. However, the limit will not apply to beta versions of AI products developed by xAI, according to people familiar with the matter.

Tesla has also reportedly been tracking AI usage through internal dashboards that rank employees based on token consumption.

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The initiative aligns with Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's push for wider adoption of xAI and Cursor models across the company.

Last year, Tesla rolled out an internal platform called Bottle Rocket to provide employees with centralized access to AI models from OpenAI, Anthropic, xAI and Cursor, including unreleased versions, according to the report. Before the platform was introduced, some employees reportedly relied on personal AI accounts.

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