Indian IT Firms Ramp Up AI Hiring By 16% Even As Overall Tech Jobs Shrink

AI-related hiring in India's IT sector increased 16% year-over-year, but total technology recruitment decreased by 3%, according to a July 2026 Naukri JobSpeak survey. According to the research, companies are shifting their focus from broad roles to specialist automation and machine learning capabilities.

Due to a difficult macroeconomic climate and the emergence of AI, which poses a threat to their established business model, clients have been reluctant to invest money in technology, putting pressure on India's $315 billion IT sector, Reuters reported, citing the study.

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"The disparity (between AI and total IT hiring) is noteworthy because it ​shows where tech businesses are still investing," said Hitesh Oberoi, CEO of Info Edge. "AI is increasingly becoming a core capability area, especially as demand shifts towards more senior and specialised talent."

Tata Consultancy Services, the nation's top software exporter, stated last month that it anticipates a slowdown in hiring by IT companies, with the Tata Group company aiming to have an equal number of humans and AI agents in its workforce.

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AI and machine learning jobs grew by 25% in 14 industries, the report continued. The industries with the biggest increases in employment during that time were insurance and consumer goods, it added.

According to a recent survey by recruiting service Quess Corp, India registered approximately 3.5 lakh job postings connected to artificial intelligence over the past 90 days, indicating a strong demand for AI expertise despite growing concerns about the technology's influence on employment.

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