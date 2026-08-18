Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On August 19

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Stock Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks extended declines for the fifth consecutive trading session, registering their longest losing streak since July 24. The Sensex settled 281.09 points, or 0.36%, lower at 77,728.16, extending its decline by 116.27 points from the provisional close. The Nifty 50 ended 78.35 points, or 0.32%, lower at 24,287.65, falling another 52.15 points from its 3:15 pm level.

US Markets Recap

U.S. stocks traded mixed on Monday as renewed optimism around artificial intelligence and semiconductor stocks helped the Nasdaq hold in positive territory, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped amid fresh tensions in the Middle East.

At 9:35 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq Composite was up 13.15 points, or 0.05%, at 26,742.31. The S&P 500 fell 10.12 points, or 0.13%, to 7,775.64, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 194.40 points, or 0.36%, to 53,538.01.

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Stocks In News

South Indian Bank: To open five new branches in Kannur, Kerala.

Poonawalla Fincorp: Allotted 31,500 secured listed NCDs aggregating Rs 315 crore through private placement.

Nelco: Announced a strategic partnership with Elveo to bring next-generation director-to-device and IoT connectivity to South Asian markets. Invested USD 20 million in Lunar Holdco CCDs on August 17, 2026, for the satellite connectivity partnership.

Sonata Software: Appointed Hariprasad Rebala as Chief AI Officer.

Bharti Airtel: Shabnam Sinha to succeed Sunil Bharti Mittal as Chairperson.

DCX Systems: Received purchase orders worth Rs 15.19 crore for cable and wire harness assemblies. Subsidiary Raneal Advanced Systems received export orders worth Rs 3.09 crore for printed circuit board assemblies.

Ceigall India: Delhi PWD cancelled the Rs 330.84 crore road-strengthening tender for which the company had emerged as L1 bidder.

Piccadily Agro Industries: Received no adverse observation/no objection letters from BSE and NSE for its proposed demerger with Piccadily Food & Essentials.

Lloyds Engineering Works: Subsidiary LADS partnered with Italy's Alpar Ingegneria for defence product development, technology transfer and licensed manufacturing in India.

GMR Airports: Commenced commercial operations at Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport through subsidiary GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport.

UltraTech Cement: Appointed Jayant Dua as Managing Director and Director.

CRISIL: Assigned ‘CRISIL AAA/Stable' rating to Rs 250 crore NCDs and reaffirmed existing ‘CRISIL AAA/Stable' and ‘CRISIL A1+' ratings.

PNB Housing Finance: Shareholders approved raising up to Rs 10,000 crore through private placement of NCDs.

Man Infraconstruction: Acquired an additional 16% partnership interest in MICL Properties LLP for Rs 16,000, taking its total interest to 50%.

Fischer Medical Ventures: Allotted 4.54 lakh equity shares to promoter FMV Holdings Pte Ltd on conversion of warrants.

Samvardhana Motherson International: Subsidiary SMR Automotive agreed to acquire an additional 0.15% stake in China's Shenzhen Autocruis Technology for USD 0.44 million, taking its holding to 67.93%.

IIFL Finance: Fitch upgraded its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating to ‘BB-' from ‘B+', with a Stable outlook. Senior Secured Debt and Global Medium-Term Note Programme ratings were also upgraded to ‘BB-' from ‘B+'.

Lloyd Enterprises: Completed acquisition of 73 lakh shares, representing 17.98%, in Steel Infra Solutions Company for Rs 219 crore.

Amber Enterprises India: Subsidiary IL JIN Electronics allotted 30.49 crore bonus shares to Amber, maintaining its 89.71% stake.

Baazar Style Retail: Closed one Style Baazar store in Raiganj, West Bengal, taking its total store count to 276.

Hexaware Technologies: Launched Zero Friction Enterprise, an AI-led framework covering modernisation, cybersecurity, engineering, operations and enterprise software.

KPI Green Energy: Energised 130 MW AC solar capacity, taking cumulative capacity at its Bharuch hybrid IPP to 269.7 MW.

Sambhv Steel: CRISIL assigned Sambhv Steel Tubes an A+/Stable rating for Rs 162 crore of bank debt.

HCL Tech: Report says telecom leaders identify AI as the top revenue driver, but only 25% are ready to scale.

Manappuram Finance: Allotted Rs 850 crore of subordinated NCDs through private placement.

Bank of Baroda: Fitch assigned a BBB- rating to USD 400 million 2029 notes and USD 300 million 2031 senior unsecured notes.

SPR Auto Technologies: Launched QIP issue with a floor price of Rs 4,438.20 per share and fundraising target of up to Rs 1,000 crore.

CEAT: Approved conversion of a USD 24.5 million inter-company loan into equity of wholly owned Sri Lankan subsidiary CEAT OHT Lanka.

Netweb Technologies: Launched QIP with a floor price of Rs 4,885.90 per share and may offer a discount of up to 5%.

Venus Pipes: Commissioned a 6.1 MW DC solar unit with an investment of Rs 22 crore and expected annual savings of Rs 6 crore.

Sigma Advanced Systems: Partnered with Indrajaal Autonomous Defense Systems to secure Rs 155 crore of anti-drone patrol vehicle orders from the Home Ministry.

Paytm: Resilient proposes a block market trade in Paytm shares under its existing OCD agreement with Antfin.

Lloyds Engineering Works: Allotted 7.07 crore shares at Rs 71.25 per share on a preferential basis, effectively completing the acquisition of SISCOL.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics: India Ratings upgraded its bank loan facilities rating to IND A/Stable from IND A-/Stable and affirmed its short-term rating at IND A1.

Axis Bank: Priced USD 300 million senior notes under its USD 5 billion GMTN programme at a 5.179% coupon.

Highway Infrastructure: NHAI awarded the company an Rs 80.17 crore contract to operate Palayam Fee Plaza for 90 days.

Protean eGov Technologies: Received an Rs 5.99 crore contract from the Government of Arunachal Pradesh for the Arun Parivar Patra project, with a 48-month tenure.

Trident: Incorporated Trident Global Industries as a wholly owned subsidiary for overseas brand-building, sales, marketing and business development.

Varun Beverages: Completed the merger of South Africa-based Twizza with its holding company Bevco.

Lenskart: Subsidiary Baofeng Framekart Technology incorporated Wenzhou Framekart Trade Co. in China with an investment of RMB 1 million.

Manipal Health Enterprises: Signed an agreement to acquire the Kinder Women's Hospital & Fertility Centre, Bengaluru business for Rs 130 crore.

Hatsun Agro Products: Arun Icecreams debuted at the New York India Day Parade 2026 as part of its US expansion and brand-building efforts.

Oberoi Realty: DTCP Haryana upheld approvals for the Three Sixty North Gurugram project and rejected AIPL's cancellation plea. Restrictions on fresh allotments and third-party rights have been lifted.

Board Meetings

Balkrishna Industries: To decide on fundraising.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation: To decide on fundraising.

EFC (I): To decide on fundraising.

Corporate Action

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company: Face value split from Rs 2 per share to Re 1 per share.

IPO Openings

Sunshine Pictures: IPO worth Rs 282 crore opens on August 18 and closes on August 20, 2026.

Shankesh Jewellers: IPO worth Rs 367 crore opens on August 18 and closes on August 20, 2026.

IPO Listing

Milky Mist Dairy Food: IPO worth Rs 1,553 crore. Price band of Rs 133-140 per share. Listing on August 18.

AGM

DCM Shriram, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Fine Organic Industries, Hindware Home Innovation, Timken India, Kirloskar Industries, Go Digit General Insurance, Avantel, SEAMEC, Protean eGov Technologies, Hindustan Construction Company, Northern Arc Capital, Spandana Sphoorty Financial and Sudarshan Chemical Industries.

Securities In Ban For Trade Date Aug 18, 2026

Bandhan Bank

LIC

Manappuram Finance

SAIL

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F&O Cues

Nifty August futures: Down 0.33% at 24,370, at a premium of 83 points.

Nifty options August 18 expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 24,500 and maximum Put open interest at 24,300.

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