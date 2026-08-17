Buy, Sell Or Hold: BEL, Samvardhana Motherson, Bajaj Housing, TCS And Yes Bank — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Samvardhana Motherson Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Bajaja Housing Finance Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.?

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, assistant vice president of research and advisory at Master Capital Services Ltd., and Rajesh Agarwal, head of research, AUM Capital provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Samvardhana Motherson (CMP: Rs 168.06)

Agarwal: Hold

Continue to hold.

A good buy if it falls to Rs 150 odd levels.

Numbers have been pretty good despite the fact that US exports were not.

Management commentary after results were very exciting.

One year target at Rs 185-Rs 190.

Bharat Electronics (CMP: Rs 412.45)

Upadhyay: Wait And Watch

Technically, the stock is forming a lower high kind of pattern.

Recently the stock has gained some traction from lower levels from Rs 380-Rs 410.

Due to the defence theme getting attraction.

Trading towards north.

Not look positive technically.

Currently in Wait And Watch mode.

Fall to Rs 380 will take prices further down to Rs 360.

Bajaj Housing Finance (CMP: Rs 84)

Agarwal: Hold

Surprising, despite good quarter-on-quarter numbers it has not performed.

Strong company, continue to hold.

Add around Rs 80 odd levels.

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Yes Bank (CMP: Rs 22.92)

Agarwal: Hold

Continute to hold.

Numbers improving in last few quarters.

Tata Consultancy Services (CMP: Rs 2,313.20)

Agarwal: Buy

Can average if its a long term horizon.

Divi's Laboratories (CMP: Rs 8,418.50)

Agarwal: Hold

Continue to hold.

Add on dips

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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