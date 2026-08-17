Paytm Block Deal: Resilient Asset Management To Sell Up To Rs 4,900-Crore Stake; Floor Price Fixed

Paytm shares will be in focus on Tuesday as Resilient Asset Management is set to sell a stake of up to 5% in One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, through block deals, according to sources. The proposed stake sale is expected to be worth up to Rs 4,900 crore, with the transaction set to take place on Tuesday.

The floor price for the block deal has been fixed at Rs 1,535 per share, representing a 3% discount to Paytm's current market price. The base deal size comprises around 19.2 million shares, while an additional 12.4 million shares could be sold through a greenshoe option. The overall transaction could therefore cover up to 5% of Paytm's equity.

Goldman Sachs is acting as the banker for the transaction.

The proposed sale comes after a strong run in Paytm shares, with investors closely watching the company's shareholder structure and potential changes in promoter-linked holdings.

Resilient Asset Management held a 10.2% stake in Paytm as of the quarter ended June, according to the shareholding data.

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Resilient had acquired a 10.2% stake in Paytm from Antfin in 2023 against optionally convertible debentures, or OCDs. The proposed transaction could significantly reduce Resilient's holding if the full 5% stake is sold.

Paytm Q1 Results

The parent company of Paytm reported a 8.1% jump in its consolidated revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27 to Rs 2,448 crore sequentially, compared to Rs 2,264 crore, according to an exchange filing. The firm's net profit saw a 20% increase to Rs 220 quarter-on-quarter from Rs 184 crore. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased by 54% to Rs 203, compared to the previous quarter's Rs 132 crore. The Ebitda margin expaned to 8.3% from 5.8% in the quarter prior.

The company has clocked a profit for the fifth straight quarter.

Paytm Share Price Today

Paytm shares closed 1.42% lower at Rs 1,580.20 per share on Monday. The shares have fallen 0.25% in one week but rose 17.23% in one month. The shares were up 22.33% year-to-date and 37.25% in the last one year.

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