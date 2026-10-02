Nethra Kumanan Wins Bronze In Sailing, Ends Medal Drought At Fourth Asian Games

India's Nethra Kumanan won the bronze medal in the women's dinghy sailing event at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Friday.

The Chennai-based sailor finished third behind Thailand's Sophia Montgomery, who won gold, and Singapore's Jania Ang, who claimed silver. Nethra's bronze is India's third medal in sailing at this edition of the Asian Games.

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Nethra had a difficult start to the final stage, finishing sixth in her first final race. However, she bounced back strongly in the second race, finishing first to stay in medal contention.

She finished level with Hong Kong's Stephanie Louise Norton, but secured the bronze medal on the tiebreak criteria.

The 29-year-old's podium finish also marks a significant moment in her Asian Games journey, as Nethra had previously represented India at the 2014, 2018 and 2023 Asian Games, but had missed out on a medal before this edition.

Nethra has also represented India at the Olympics and became the first Indian woman sailor to qualify for the Olympics when she made the cut for the Paris 2024 Games.

Her bronze adds to India's strong showing in sailing at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

India had already won two medals in the sport on Thursday, with Manu Francis and Kurisinkal Noble claiming silver in the men's skiff event, while Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma won bronze in the women's event.

With Nethra's podium finish, India's sailing contingent has now collected three medals at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games.

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