The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 8: Nani-Starrer Holds Steady Despite Minor Dip, Check Thursday Earnings

The Paradise maintained a steady pace at the box office despite a slight dip during the mid-week. With the long weekend ahead, the Nani-starrer could see a fresh boost in collections as more audiences head to theatres.

Day 8 Box Office Collection

On Day 8, The Paradise collected Rs 3.30 crore net in India, marking a 2.9% drop from the previous day's Rs 3.40 crore. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 108.20 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 127.75 crore, according to Sacnilk figures.

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The film has also earned Rs 30.85 crore gross overseas, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 158.60 crore.

The Telugu version remained the biggest contributor on Day 8, collecting Rs 2.67 crore net. The Hindi version added Rs 60 lakh, while the Tamil version earned Rs 3 lakh.

Box Office Journey

The Paradise collected Rs 11.60 crore from its premiere screenings before opening with Rs 34.65 crore on Day 1. It then earned Rs 14.90 crore on Day 2, Rs 15.25 crore on Day 3, Rs 15.70 crore on Day 4 and Rs 5 crore on Day 5. The film added Rs 4.40 crore on Day 6, followed by Rs 3.40 crore on Day 7 and Rs 3.30 crore on Day 8.

State-Wise Gross Collection

State-wise, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana led the Day 8 collections with Rs 2.85 crore gross. Karnataka followed with Rs 22 lakh, while Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 4 lakh and Kerala added Rs 1 lakh. The rest of India contributed Rs 68 lakh.

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All About The Film

The Paradise is a Telugu period action drama directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena. The film stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music, while CH Sai handled the cinematography and Navin Nooli edited the film.

The story, which takes place in Secunderabad in the 1980s, centres on Jadal, played by Nani. He becomes the leader of the marginalised Savari community as they fight discrimination and seek their rights. Mohan Babu plays the role of Shikanja Malik, while Raghav Juyal plays his son Vikram Malik, Jadal's childhood rival.

The film was announced in March 2024 and filming started in Hyderabad in June 2025. The majority of the film was filmed on large sets which had been specially built for it. The Paradise hit theatres on September 24, 2026, after several delays, and was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

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