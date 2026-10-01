Movies, Web Series Releasing In October 2026: Drishyam 3, Udta Teer, Jailer 2, The One About Matthew Perry And More

October 2026 is packed with exciting releases, with films and web series spanning action, crime, romance, comedy, drama and mythology. From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion and Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 to Udta Teer and Nobody Wants This Season 3, several highly anticipated titles are set to arrive in theatres and on OTT platforms this month.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming releases to plan your October 2026 watchlist.

Films Releasing In October 2026

Baththa — October 1

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Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Baththa introduces him as a feared man known for his larger-than-life reputation. However, he has a gentle and caring side at home. Set in the 1980s, the film blends action, humour and family drama.

Verity — October 2

Starring Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson, Verity is based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel of the same name. The film follows renowned author Verity Crawford (Anne Hathaway) and Lowen Ashleigh (Dakota Johnson), a struggling writer who moves to the remote Crawford estate to ghostwrite Verity's books.

Sigma — October 2

Directed by Jason Sanjay, Sigma follows Guru, an ordinary radio host who secretly works as a treasure hunter. After being betrayed and dismissed as an underachiever, he sets out to reclaim what he has lost.

Digger — October 2

Tom Cruise plays Digger Rockwell in the film, where he races against time to save humanity from an impending disaster. The actor plays a powerful oil baron whose empire becomes entangled in an ecological catastrophe.

Don't Trouble The Trouble — October 2

The film stars Fahadh Faasil as Suri, a street-smart con artist who gets involved with a schoolgirl named Divya, only to discover that she is a real wish-granting genie. After Divya accidentally makes her parents disappear, Suri joins her on a chaotic mission to bring them back.

Drishyam: The Conclusion — October 2

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar in the third and final instalment of the Hindi Drishyam franchise. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film follows Vijay as a fresh investigation threatens to expose the secrets he has protected for years. The film also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat. Drishyam: The Conclusion is set to release in theatres on October 2.

Prem Keetanu — October 2

Starring Veer Pahariya, Prem Keetanu is a romantic entertainer exploring relationships, aspirations and the everyday struggles of young Indians. The film presents Pahariya in a different space following his debut in Sky Force.

Udta Teer — October 9

Ayushmann Khurrana plays a Pakistani spy who is sent to India on a mission. He is portrayed as one of the country's most capable and patriotic agents. However, an incident in India causes him to lose his memory. In his new life, someone convinces him that he is an Indian whose parents were killed by Pakistani terrorists. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan and Suhail Nayyar in pivotal roles. Udta Teer is scheduled to release in theatres on October 9.

Clayface — October 23

Clayface follows rising Hollywood actor Matt Hagen, whose life changes after a vicious knife attack by a local crime boss leaves him disfigured. He undergoes an experimental treatment that transforms his body into living clay.

Ranabaali — October 16

Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, Ranabaali is set against the backdrop of the devastating Madras Famine of 1876–1878 during British colonial rule. The story follows a fierce warrior and his wife, Jayamma, as they rise against colonial exploitation and the suffering caused by the famine.

Jailer 2 — October 15

Rajinikanth returns in Jailer 2, the sequel to the 2023 action film. The story centres on a retired officer whose peaceful life is disrupted when a criminal organisation threatens his family. He is forced to confront his violent past and use his skills once again to take on a powerful new underworld empire. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on October 15 during the Dussehra period.

Nayyi Navelli — October 16

Starring Yami Gautam, Nayyi Navelli revolves around a picture-perfect bride who manages to transform a chaotic Meerut household into what appears to be a paradise. However, her brother-in-law begins to suspect that his seemingly ideal sister-in-law may actually be a daayan.

Prahaar: The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam — October 16

Rajkummar Rao stars as renowned prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam in this biographical drama directed by Avinash Arun. The film focuses on an important phase of Nikam's career, including his role in the trial of Ajmal Kasab following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Street Fighter — October 16

Set in 1993, Street Fighter follows Chun-Li as she recruits Ryu and Ken Masters for the World Warrior Tournament while attempting to uncover a deadly conspiracy.

OTT Releases In October 2026

Dupahiya Season 2 — October 1 (Prime Video)

Set in the quirky fictional village of Dhadakpur, Dupahiya returns with its second season. The comedy-drama brings back its mix of innocence, chaos and small-town charm, with a fresh set of challenges that promise more confusion and humour.

East Of Eden — October 1 (Netflix)

Starring Florence Pugh and Christopher Abbott, East of Eden is a multi-generational adaptation of John Steinbeck's classic novel of the same name.

Crazy Rich, Incredibly Broke — October 1 (Netflix)

The Saudi comedy follows the wealthy AlThahabi family, who are forced to hide the fact that they have lost their entire fortune and pretend to maintain their affluent lifestyle.

Pooja Dogra — October 2 (ZEE5)

The thriller follows Pooja Dogra (Mrunal Thakur), who finds herself at the centre of a legal battle after her friend Aniket Srivastava (Vikram Singh Chauhan) dies by suicide following her rejection of his marriage proposal. Accused of abetting his death, Pooja seeks help from defence lawyer Sana (Huma Qureshi). As the case unfolds, conflicting accounts make it increasingly difficult to distinguish between fact and accusation.

Ip Man: Kung Fu Legend — October 2 (Lionsgate Play)

Set in 1950s Hong Kong, Ip Man: Kung Fu Legend follows the legendary Wing Chun master, played by Dennis To, after he leaves the police force to open his own martial arts school.

When a Western boxing gym begins encroaching on properties belonging to the local martial arts community, Ip Man is drawn into a confrontation that challenges his principles and the traditions he is determined to preserve.

Doing Life — October 2 (Netflix)

Tyler Perry's Doing Life centres on Anika (Naomi Baker), a single mother and former prison guard whose life is saved by Carousel (Jay Reeves), a reformed convict, during a prison riot.

The two develop an unlikely connection through a series of letters. However, their growing relationship faces opposition from Anika's family because of Carousel's criminal past. The story explores forgiveness, redemption and second chances.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit — October 2 (JioHotstar)

The series follows Ashley (Mamitha Baiju), a college student who moves with her family to a new neighbourhood in Ernakulam. She soon develops feelings for Justin (Nivin Pauly), a charming older neighbour who runs a catering business. Their relationship begins in secret but becomes increasingly difficult to hide as they navigate their age difference and family expectations.

The Last First: Winter K2 — October 2 ( Apple TV+)

This documentary by Amir Bar-Lev goes behind the scenes of the historic 2021 attempt to summit K2 in winter. It follows climbers as they face freezing temperatures, treacherous terrain and immense physical and mental pressure while attempting to conquer one of the world's most dangerous mountains.

#Love — October 2 (Netflix)

#Love follows Tara, the founder of a technology startup that runs a compatibility-based dating app, and Matthew, an investor backing a rival app based on chemistry. The two clash over their differing views on love and relationships as they take part in a 60-day challenge.

Animals — October 9 (Netflix)

Ben Affleck directs and stars in this tense kidnapping thriller alongside Kerry Washington. The film follows an LA mayoral candidate and his wife after their son is kidnapped, forcing them to scramble to raise the ransom while confronting choices that could change their lives.

Nobody Wants This Season 3 — October 22 (Netflix)

The third season of Nobody Wants This follows Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody) as they move in together and navigate the “firsts” that come with building a stable relationship. The popular romantic comedy series returns on October 22, 2026.

The One About Matthew Perry — October 27 (Netflix)

The One About Matthew Perry offers an intimate look at the life of actor Matthew Perry through testimonies from family and close friends. The documentary explores his personality, career and the personal battles he faced away from the spotlight.

Love In Disguise Season 1 — October 19 (Prime Video)

Love in Disguise is a South Korean workplace romantic comedy starring Yim Si-wan, Seol In-ah, Kim Jung-hyun and Yeonwoo.

The Terminal List Season 2 — October 21 (Prime Video)

Starring Chris Pratt, The Terminal List follows Navy SEAL Commander James Reece as he battles conspiratorial forces while dealing with the consequences of his violent past. The second season is based on Jack Carr's novel True Believer and follows Reece as he searches for a new purpose after completing his list.

Final Table Season 1 — October 24 (Netflix)

The K-drama centres on teams of chefs competing to impress some of the world's toughest palates. They prepare iconic dishes from different countries in a fast-paced culinary competition.

Sacrifice — October 16 (Netflix)

Starring Chris Evans and Anya Taylor-Joy, the film follows a Hollywood star who is held hostage by eco-warriors. The film explores what unfolds when the worlds of fame, activism and personal survival collide.

Schumacher '94 – The Birth Of A Legend — October 2 (Netflix)

The documentary revisits Michael Schumacher's first Formula 1 World Championship victory through personal interviews and archival footage from the 1994 season.

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