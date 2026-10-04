Sigma Box Office Collection Day 2: Jason Sanjay's Action-Comedy Thriller Sees Weekend Drop After Opening Day

Sigma saw a dip in earnings on Saturday, with Tamil Nadu leading its state-wise collection. The action-comedy thriller marks Jason Sanjay's directorial debut. Let's take a look at its box office performance.

Box Office Collection Day 2

Sigma collected Rs 1.63 crore on Day 2 from 1,981 shows across 383 cities, according to TrackTollywood. The film recorded an overall 19.1% occupancy, with a 33% drop from Rs 2.43 crore on Day 1, taking its total gross collection to Rs 4.06 crore.

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The Tamil version of the film earned Rs 99.11 lakh, while the Telugu version collected Rs 63.78 lakh

State-wise Collection

Tamil Nadu led the state-wise collection with Rs 80.36 lakh, followed by Andhra Pradesh with Rs 31.93 lakh. Telangana recorded Rs 29.69 lakh, while Karnataka earned Rs 12.05 lakh. Kerala contributed Rs 5.53 lakh, followed by Maharashtra with Rs 1.07 lakh, while Delhi and Haryana registered Rs 7,250 and Rs 3,750, respectively.

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Advance Booking

Based on TrackTollywood data, Sigma has recorded an advance booking gross of Rs 44.73 lakh for Monday, October 5. A total of 41,442 tickets have been booked across 1,409 shows in 575 theatres spanning 287 cities. The film currently has an overall occupancy of 9%, with 33 fast-filling shows and no houseful shows.

All About Sigma

Directed by Jason Sanjay, the film's screenplay is also written by him, with Ajaiy Ashok, Kaleel Raja and S Sanjeev serving as co-writers. The film is produced by A Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions. S Thaman has composed the music, while Krishnan Vasant is the cinematographer.

The film follows Guru, a young librarian who looks after a struggling library set up in memory of his late mother, while dealing with mounting debts and pressure from loan sharks. Desperate to turn his life around, he finds an unexpected opportunity when a mafia dispute erupts over a hidden fortune. Guru puts together a team and plans a risky heist to take the money from the rival crime groups. The plan soon takes him and his team through dangerous situations, betrayals and violent encounters.

Sundeep Kishan plays Guru, while Faria Abdullah plays Sam, his close friend and companion in the heist. Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Sheela Rajkumar, Magalakshmi Sudarsanan, Rockstar Kamalesh and Kiran Konda also play key roles in the film.

The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 26 minutes and carries a UA16+ certification. Sigma was initially set to release on July 31. However, its release was pushed to October 2 to avoid a clash with his father Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan.

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