From Himesh Reshammiya, Hariharan To Anu Malik: Check Bollywood Music Project 2026's Line-Up

The Bollywood music scene is set for another major live celebration, bringing together established voices and emerging acts from different musical traditions on one platform.

Bollywood Music Project 2026 Line-Up

The 10th anniversary edition of the Bollywood Music Project will be held at Jio Gardens in Mumbai on October 24, 2026. The festival will bring together more than 20 artists and 10 curated acts, with performances planned across two stages.

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The event will feature artists representing Bollywood, folk, Sufi, indie, pop and Punjabi music. The upcoming edition follows last year's festival, which recorded an attendance of more than 20,000 people.

Himesh Reshammiya, Shilpa Rao To Headline Main Stage

Himesh Reshammiya will headline the Main Stage with a performance covering songs from different phases of his career. Shilpa Rao will take the prime-time slot before the festival finale.

Hariharan will also perform at the event with his son Akshay Hariharan. Their set will bring together elements of classical music with a contemporary approach.

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The Main Stage will further feature Euphoria Band along with Vaishali Samant, Shalmali Kholgade and Abhay Jodhpurkar. Anu Malik will present a special collaborative set with Babul Supriyo, Shahid Mallya, Anmol Malik and Ada Malik, featuring music from his career.

According to organiser Deepak Choudhary, the 10th anniversary edition has been planned as a larger celebration of the festival's journey, with an expanded scale, production and musical variety.

Roop Kumar Rathod, Neeraj Shridhar And More

Roop Kumar Rathod and Sunali Rathod will perform Sufi and romantic songs during the afternoon. Neeraj Shridhar will bring his popular pop numbers to the festival, while playback singer Anirudh Susuwaram will open the Main Stage.

The Second Stage will present a different mix of sounds, featuring Rajasthani folk fusion artist Kutle Khan, semi-classical and folk singer Junaid Ahmed, Anjana Padmanabhan and indie-rock band Bombay Bandook. Jaan Kumar Sanu, Aseem, The Qurious Band and Retro2Metro are also part of the line-up.

Palash Sen said Euphoria's performance will combine the band's established Hindi rock anthems with newer music, alongside collaborations with artists including Vaishali Samant and Abhay Jodhpurkar.

Tickets And Festival Details

The festival will also feature experiential zones along with curated food and beverage kiosks. Tickets will be sold exclusively through District by Zomato.

Ticket prices will range from INR 1,499 to INR 14,999 across General Access, VIP and Lounge categories. HSBC is the presenting sponsor, while Hero Vida, JBL India and Vijay Sales are the co-powered partners.

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