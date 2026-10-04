Digger Box Office Collection Day 2: Tom Cruise Starrer Witnesses Drop In Earnings In India

Digger started its theatrical run on a steady note and saw its collections improve on the following day. The film, however, recorded a drop in earnings after the rise.

Digger Box Office Collection Day 2

Digger earned Rs 43.48 lakh on Day 2, recording 12.5% occupancy across 474 shows. The film saw a 22.4% drop in its collection compared to the previous day. Its total gross collection now stands at Rs 1.25 crore after two days in theatres.

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The film's English release accounted for 100% of the Day 2 business, with 10,968 tickets sold across 474 shows. The 2D format collected Rs 24.74 lakh at 11.0% occupancy, while IMAX 2D earned Rs 17.69 lakh with 17.1% occupancy. ICE and MX4D recorded Rs 86,280 and Rs 18,560 at 16.2% and 15.4% occupancy, respectively.

Day-Wise Collection

Digger collected Rs 25.02 lakh on its premiere day, followed by Rs 56.04 lakh on Day 1. The film earned Rs 43.48 lakh on Day 2.

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State-Wise Collection

The film earned Rs 10.54 lakh in Maharashtra, Rs 9.49 lakh in Karnataka, Rs 4.79 lakh in Telangana, Rs 3.86 lakh in Delhi and Rs 3.66 lakh in Tamil Nadu. The film collected Rs 2.43 lakh in Uttar Pradesh, Rs 1.82 lakh in Haryana, Rs 1.41 lakh in Gujarat, Rs 1.26 lakh in West Bengal and Rs 1.24 lakh in Kerala. Madhya Pradesh recorded Rs 47,410, Andhra Pradesh Rs 44,191, Rajasthan Rs 34,120 and Punjab Rs 28,180.

The film also earned Rs 25,510 in Assam, Rs 16,620 in Odisha, Rs 14,270 in Goa, Rs 13,080 in Puducherry, Rs 12,830 in Chhattisgarh and Rs 12,120 in Chandigarh.

All About Digger

Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Digger follows wealthy oil tycoon Digger Rockwell, whose drilling operations trigger a major environmental crisis when a huge iceberg heads towards Europe. As panic spreads, Digger tries to present himself as humanity's saviour instead of taking responsibility for the disaster.

The film later takes an unexpected turn, revealing that the events are part of a stage play called Fossil Fools. Tom Cruise's character is actually Curtis, an actor playing Digger, who grows increasingly uncomfortable with the exaggerated portrayal of the crisis. The story then shifts between the play and what happens behind the scenes, touching on themes of environmental responsibility, accountability and how people react to disasters.

Tom Cruise plays Digger Rockwell/Curtis, alongside Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons and Sandra Hüller. The film features cinematography by Emmanuel Lubezki and music by Cosmo Sheldrake. It runs for 2 hours and 11 minutes and has an A certification in India.

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