Who Was Singeetham Srinivasa Rao? Legendary Filmmaker Dies At 95 On Health Issues

Legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao died at a private hospital in Chennai at the age of 95 following health issues. The veteran director was admitted to Kauvery Hospital due to ill health and breathed his last on Saturday night, according to a PTI report citing family sources.

His mortal remains have been kept at his residence in Virugambakkam for public homage. His final rites are scheduled to be held at around 2 pm on Sunday at the Nesapakkam crematorium in Chennai.

Who Was Singeetham Srinivasa Rao?

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Singeetham Srinivasa Rao was one of Indian cinema's most celebrated filmmakers, known for his distinctive storytelling, experimentation and creative versatility. Over a career spanning several decades, he worked across multiple Indian film industries and directed films in languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Rao was behind several iconic films, including Kamal Haasan-starrers Apoorva Sagodharargal, Michael Madana Kama Rajan and Kadhala Kadhala. His other notable works include Raja Paarvai and Little John.

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His creative brilliance earned him the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil for 'Dikkatra Parvathi'. He was also known for exploring unconventional themes and innovative filmmaking techniques throughout his career.

Despite his age, Rao remained associated with cinema and continued to explore his passion for filmmaking. His final film, 'Sing Geetham', was released earlier this year.

Film Fraternity Mourns Singeetham Srinivasa Rao's Death

The Indian film fraternity expressed grief over the filmmaker's demise. Director SS Rajamouli, known for films such as Baahubali and RRR, shared his condolences on X. "Long before we had the tools or the budgets, he dared to dream bigger than anyone around him. He made a film without a single line of dialogue, took us travelling through time, and moved from comedy to fantasy to deeply human drama as if no line existed between genres. He showed a whole generation of us that the only real limit in cinema is imagination," he wrote.

"Every filmmaker who has tried something different in Telugu cinema owes him something, knowingly or not. I certainly do. My deepest condolences to Singeetham Srinivasa Rao garu's family. Om Shanti," he added.

Actor Kamal Haasan also condoled the filmmaker's death and paid tribute to Singeetham Srinivasa Rao. "Dying young need not be a tragedy. It can be glorious. Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is a great example. I have admired him since I knew him. Now I aspire to live like he did," he wrote.

Telugu filmmaker Srinu Vaitla mourned Rao's death and praised his imagination, innovation and passion for storytelling, which resulted in a timeless body of work.

Lyricist Vairamuthu also paid tribute to the late filmmaker in a post on X, stating that Rao's artistic achievements would continue to keep his memory alive.

Singeetham Srinivasa Rao leaves behind a remarkable legacy in Indian cinema, with his films continuing to be remembered for their originality, experimentation and enduring appeal.

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