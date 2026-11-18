Mookuthi Amman 2 is running successfully at the box office as the Nayanthara-led fantasy comedy continues its theatrical run, adding to its collection in the second week. The Tamil film has earned Rs 19 lakh in India net on Day 13 so far. It is currently running across 580 shows and has recorded 13% overall occupancy, according to Sacnilk. Its India net collection has reached Rs 21.17 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 24.42 crore. The final Day 13 collection is yet to be reported.

Mookuthi Amman 2 recorded 14.91% overall occupancy. The morning shows recorded 7.55% occupancy, followed by 15.18% in the afternoon and 16.27% in the evening. Night show data is yet to be updated.

Mookuthi Amman 2 Day-Wise Collection

Mookuthi Amman 2 opened with Rs 1.88 crore on Day 1 and saw an increase on Day 2, collecting Rs 2.45 crore. The film recorded another major rise on Day 3 with Rs 4.60 crore and followed it with Rs 5.15 crore on Day 4, its highest single-day collection so far.

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Collections then dropped to Rs 2.10 crore on Day 5 and Rs 1 crore on Day 6. The film added Rs 75 lakh on Day 7, taking its first-week India net total to Rs 17.93 crore.

The second week began with Rs 47 lakh on Day 8. The film picked up over the weekend, collecting Rs 86 lakh on Day 9 and Rs 87 lakh on Day 10. Collections then dropped to Rs 55 lakh on Day 11 and Rs 30 lakh on Day 12. Day 13 added Rs 19 lakh so far.

All About The Film

Directed by Sundar C, Mookuthi Amman 2 is a Tamil fantasy comedy-thriller with Nayanthara in the lead. The story centres on a queen who gives up her life to save her son, the prince, from invading enemies. Mookuthi Amman later returns to protect the child and faces a mysterious woman linked to a new evil force.

The film brings together elements of mythology, fantasy, comedy and thriller. Sundar C has also written the screenplay, while Venkat Raghavan has written the dialogues.

The cast features Regena Cassandra, Yogi Babu, Abhinaya, Deblina Chaki, Ajay Ghosh, Iniya, Pala Karuppaiah, Nandhini Myna, Garuda Ram, Nitin Sathya, Singampuli, Sneha, Khushbu Sundar, Sunil, Urvashi, Duniya Vijay and Vichu Vishwanath alongside Nayanthara.

Mookuthi Amman 2 released in theatres on November 6, 2026.

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