Pidilite Industries will raise prices across its adhesive products by Rs 10-12 per kg, translating into an increase of approximately 5-7% starting from Dec. 1, effectively making fevicol and related products more expensive for customers.

The move is aimed at offsetting elevated raw material costs and supporting margins amid persistent input cost pressures. According to channel checks by NDTV Profit, the revised pricing will also involve a reduction in dealer rebates by Rs 1-5 per kg.

Retailers can continue selling existing inventory at the current maximum retail prices (MRPs), while the revised prices will apply to products sold from Dec. 1 onwards.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The latest increase comes after Pidilite raised Fevicol prices by Rs 5 per kg in October. That followed earlier increases of Rs 10 per kg in May-June and Rs 26 per kg in July, reflecting the company's efforts to pass on higher input costs.

Also Read | Pidilite Industries Q2 Results: Net Profit Up 6.2%, Revenue Rise 21%

Raw Material Inflation Continues To Pressure Margins

Vinyl acetate monomer (VAM), a key raw material used in manufacturing Fevicol, has shown some stability, with a slight cooling in prices. However, other important inputs, including acetic acid and ethylene, remain expensive.

The pressure was visible in Pidilite's September-quarter performance. Its EBITDA margin contracted to 20.4% from 23.9% a year earlier, even as revenue increased 20.9% to Rs 4,298 crore.

The December price revision could help the company recover part of the cost inflation. If demand remains resilient despite higher prices, the increase may support gross margin improvement in the December quarter.

Pidilite's pricing strategy will, however, depend on its ability to pass on higher costs without weakening sales volumes.

The company reported underlying volume growth of 10.7% in the September quarter, indicating that demand had held up despite earlier price increases.

Also Read | Pidilite Raises Fevicol Prices By Rs 5 Per Kg In October Amid 40-50% Input Cost Surge

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.