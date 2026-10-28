Pidilite Industries Q2 Results: Net Profit Up 6.2%, Revenue Rise 21%

Pidilite Industries Ltd.'s net profit was up 6.2% as per its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, according to an exchange filing from the company on Wednesday. The firm's revenue saw a 21% rise to Rs 4,298 crore, compared to Rs 3,554 crore in the year-ago period. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was up 3% to Rs 878 crore, compared to Rs 850 crore in the preceding financial year. The Ebitda margin contracted to 20.4% from 23.9% on a year-on-year basis.

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Pidilite Industries Q2 Results Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 6.2% at Rs 615 crore vs Rs 579 crore

Revenue up 20.9% at Rs 4,298 crore vs Rs 3,554 crore

Ebitda up 3.2% at Rs 878 crore vs Rs 850 crore

Ebitda Margin at 20.4% vs 23.9% YoY

The company had increased prices by Rs 5 per kg across its Fevicol adhesive products in October, marking the third price increase this year, according to channel checks. The latest increase came amid a sharp rise in input costs, with raw material prices reportedly increasing by 40-50%.

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The October price increase applied to several Fevicol products, including Fevicol Moist Resistant (MR), Fevicol SH Synthetic Resin Adhesive, Fevicol Marine and Fevicol Probond.

The latest hike follows two earlier price increases this year. Pidilite raised prices by Rs 10 per kg in May-June and subsequently increased them by Rs 26 per kg in July. The company implemented a discount of Rs 10 per kg in August before raising prices again in October.

Pidilite Industries Share Price

Pidilite Industries Ltd., saw a 4.17% downturn to settle at Rs 1,389.60 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.22% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

As of Oct. 28, 2026, Pidilite Industries Ltd. share price is Rs 1,389.60. The stock opened at Rs 1,457.00, compared to its previous close of Rs 1,450.00. During today's trading session, Pidilite Industries Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 1,389.60 to Rs 1,457.00.

ALSO READ: Pidilite Raises Fevicol Prices By Rs 5 Per Kg In October Amid 40-50% Input Cost Surge

Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 1,259.00 and a high of Rs 1,707.50. On the performance front, Pidilite Industries Ltd. share price is down 6.86% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Pidilite Industries Ltd. is Rs 1.55 lakh crore, with a P/E ratio of 34.04.

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