Cancer Drug Price Cut: Govt Caps Trade Margins At 30%, Revises Prices Of 543 Drug Brands

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has released revised maximum retail prices (MRPs) for 543 brands of anti-cancer medicines, with the new prices set to take effect from November 9, 2026. The move follows the government's decision to rationalise trade margins on 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs to make cancer treatment more affordable.

The revised prices cover several medicines used in cancer treatment, with reductions running into thousands of rupees for certain brands. Anastrozole, sold under the brand name Anarzole, has seen its price fall from Rs 695.76 to Rs 73 for a pack of 10 tablets. Azacytin injections from Dr. Reddy's Laboratories will cost Rs 1,495.04, down from Rs 6,337.

Similarly, Abbott Healthcare's Bevacizab injection, available in a 4 ml vial, has been repriced at Rs 5,930.13 from Rs 21,767.70. Natco Pharma's Dasanat 20 tablets will now carry an MRP of Rs 1,085.93, compared with Rs 2,812.50 earlier.

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Other notable reductions include RPG Life Sciences' Debrumab 60 mg injection, priced at Rs 5,941 against Rs 22,031.25 previously, and Enuta capsules, which will cost Rs 2,232 compared with Rs 6,578.20 earlier.

Neon Laboratories' Erlotinib brand ERLIB has been repriced at Rs 2,008 from Rs 4,637.45. Hetero Healthcare's Fludanox injection will cost Rs 2,432, down from Rs 14,235, while RPG Life Sciences' Fulbreca injection has been reduced to Rs 5,491 from Rs 26,072.16.

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Government Targets Excessive Trade Margins

The latest price revisions follow the NPPA's October 17 announcement introducing trade margin rationalisation for 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs in the public interest.

The initiative aims to curb excessive trade margins, improve access to essential medicines and reduce the financial burden on cancer patients.

The medicines covered include immunotherapy treatments used against more than 20 types of cancer. The list also includes denosumab, used by some breast and prostate cancer patients, and pegfilgrastim, which helps prevent neutropenia, a condition involving abnormally low levels of neutrophils that can occur during cancer treatment.

Bevacizumab, another medicine covered under the initiative, is approved for treating certain cancers, including colorectal, ovarian and cervical cancers.

Manufacturers were instructed to submit revised price lists to the regulator following the announcement.

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Revised Prices To Take Effect On November 9

The NPPA said its published price list reflects information submitted by pharmaceutical companies up to October 27, 2026. The list will be updated as manufacturers provide revised prices for additional non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines.

The revised MRPs establish the new maximum retail prices for the listed brands from November 9. Patients and caregivers can check the NPPA's official portal for the complete list of 543 brands and their updated prices before purchasing medicines.

The initiative marks another regulatory effort to address the cost of cancer treatment by limiting trade margins and improving affordability. However, the actual savings for individual patients will depend on the medicines prescribed, the brands used and their treatment requirements.

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