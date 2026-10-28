AC Milan vsBologna Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Serie A Match Live In India

AC Milan will host Bologna in a Matchday 9 fixture of the 2026-27 Serie A season at the San Siro Stadium in Milan on Wednesday, October 28.

The Rossoneri will look to build on their recent victory over Udinese as they prepare for the Milan derby against Inter later this week.

AC Milan head into the fixture with 18 points, while Bologna have eight points after the opening rounds of the league campaign.

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Bologna will also be aiming to carry forward the momentum from their 2-0 win over Cagliari in their previous league match.

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AC Milan have enjoyed a strong recent record against Bologna, winning their last three Serie A meetings. The Rossoneri will look to continue that run at home.

AC Milan vs Bologna: Kick-Off Time

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Bologna will be played on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. The match will begin at 11 p.m. IST in India.

AC Milan vs Bologna: Venue

The match will be played at the San Siro Stadium, Milan, Italy

AC Milan vs Bologna: Recent Form

AC Milan: W-D-W-W-L-W

Bologna: W-L-D-W-L-D

AC Milan vs Bologna: Match Referee

Juan Luca Sacchi will be the match referee for the AC Milan-Bologna contest.

AC Milan vs Bologna: Probable Starting XI

AC Milan: Mike Maignan, Fikayo Tomori, Koni De Winter, Strahinja Pavlovic, Pervis Estupinan, Athekame Hutchinson, Yunus Musah, Ardon Jashari, Davide Bartesaghi, Christian Pulisic, A. Cisse.

Bologna: Lukasz Skorupski, Matteo Darmian, Nicolò Casale, Theo Hernandez, Nadir Zortea, Tommaso Pobega, Nikola Moro, Juan Miranda, Federico Bernardeschi, Samuel Mbangula, Jens Odgaard.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The AC Milan vs Bologna Serie A match will be available to watch live on Unite8 Sports 1 and Unite8 Sports 1 HD in India.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

The AC Milan vs Bologna match will be streamed live on ZEE5 in India.

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