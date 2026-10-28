Tu Hai Meri Kiran Box Office Collection Day 6: Sonakshi Sinha Film Sees Muted Earnings

Tu Hai Meri Kiran, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, held steady at the box office on Day 6. The romantic thriller's collections on its first Wednesday are in line with Tuesday's numbers, with shows still being counted.

Tu Hai Meri Kiran has earned Rs 3.55 lakh in gross collection so far on Day 6 from 361 shows, according to TrackTollywood. The film sold 1,783 tickets across 184 theatres in 124 cities, registering an overall occupancy of 3 percent. The average ticket price stood at Rs 199. The film recorded three housefull shows during the day.

The film earned Rs 3.50 lakh on Day 5, a 19.3 percent drop from Rs 4.33 lakh on Day 4. With the Day 6 numbers, its total India gross collection stands at Rs 48.78 lakh. Day 1 remains its best day so far, with Rs 15.84 lakh.

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National Chains Collection

National chains PVR, INOX and Cinepolis contributed Rs 1.08 lakh to the film's Day 6 collection, accounting for 30.3 percent of the day's gross. The chains sold 353 tickets across 40 shows in 37 theatres. The average ticket price at these chains stood at Rs 305, while occupancy was 6.2 percent, both higher than the overall figures.

State-Wise Collection

Uttar Pradesh emerged as the biggest contributor to the film's Day 6 earnings with Rs 1.71 lakh, accounting for 48 percent of the day's total. Maharashtra followed with Rs 69,666, while Haryana recorded Rs 36,307.

Punjab added Rs 15,097, followed by Rajasthan at Rs 12,484. Gujarat contributed Rs 12,245, while Delhi earned Rs 10,588. Delhi recorded the highest occupancy among these states at 12.2 percent, from just two shows.

Over its full run so far, Maharashtra is the top-grossing state with Rs 14.59 lakh, and Mumbai is the top city with Rs 9.88 lakh.

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About The Film

Tu Hai Meri Kiran is a romantic thriller starring Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Ankit Gupta, Sherlin Seth, Zarina Wahab and Purnendu Bhattacharya. The film follows Kiran Mittal (Sonakshi Sinha), a writer who discovers an old phone that connects her to Samar (Zaheer Iqbal), who is living in 2016. As Samar starts using her knowledge of the future and changing events in the past, his actions begin to affect Kiran's present.

Directed by Karan Rawal, the film is presented by Echelon Productions in association with PAM Studios and AND Productions. It was released in theatres on October 23, 2026.

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