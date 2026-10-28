WPL 2027 Auction: Rs 6.25 Crore Spent On 25 Players, Molineux Emerges Costliest Buy - Check Full List

Australian allrounder Sophie Molineux emerged as the biggest signing at the Women's Premier League auction in Kochi, while Kiran Navgire and G. Kamalini also attracted significant bids. Here is the complete list of players sold, along with their teams and auction prices.

A total of 25 players were sold at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction in Kochi on Wednesday, October 28, as franchises strengthened their squads ahead of the new season.

Australia's Sophie Molineux was the biggest signing of the auction, with UP Warriorz securing the all-rounder for Rs 1.1 crore. Molineux attracted a bidding contest between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bengaluru before the former completed the deal. She had a base price of Rs 50 lakh.

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Indian batter Kiran Navgire was the second-most expensive player among the signings listed, joining Delhi Capitals for Rs 75 lakh. Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, secured wicketkeeper-batter G. Kamalini for Rs 40 lakh.

UP Warriorz were among the most active teams, adding eight players to their squad. Their signings included Molineux, Grace Harris and Sneh Rana, each of whom is expected to strengthen the team's options for the upcoming season.

Reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru also made additions during the accelerated phase of the auction. Mumbai Indians signed six uncapped Indian players as they looked to add depth to their squad.

WPL 2027 Auction: Full List Of Players Sold

Here is the complete team-wise list of the 25 players sold at the WPL 2027 auction, along with their respective prices.

Full List Of Sold Players At WPL 2027 Auction

UP Warriorz (UPW):

Sophie Molineux - Rs 1.1 crore

Grace Harris - Rs 30 lakh

Sneh Rana - Rs 30 lakh

Asha Sobhana - Rs 30 lakh

Sushma Verma – Rs 30 lakh

Kathryn Bryce - Rs 10 lakh

Manali Dakshini - Rs 10 lakh

Sahana Pawar - Rs 10 lakh

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB):

Jess Jonassen - Rs 40 lakh

Chloe Tryon - Rs 30 lakh

Tejal Hasabnis - Rs 30 lakh

Vrinda Dinesh - Rs 10 lakh

Delhi Capitals (DC):

Kiran Navgire – Rs 75 lakh

Kirstie Gordon - Rs 10 lakh

Nazma Khan – Rs 10 lakh

Uma Kashvi – Rs 10 lakh

Mumbai Indians (MI):

Shweta Sehrawat – Rs 20 lakh

Disha Kasat – Rs 10 lakh

Latika Inamdar - Rs 10 lakh

Bharti Rawal - Rs 10 lakh

Sanika Chalke - Rs 10 lakh

Akshita Bhagat- Rs 10 lakh

Gujarat Giants (GG):

G Kamalini - Rs 40 lakh

Orla Prendergast – Rs 30 lakh

Samaira Raghav - Rs 10 lakh

WPL 2027: Dates And Teams To Watch

The fifth edition of the Women's Premier League is scheduled to take place from January 14 to February 7, 2027.

Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru will enter the season as defending champions. RCB and Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians have won two WPL titles each.

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Delhi Capitals, led by Jemimah Rodrigues, will look to go one step further after finishing runners-up in four consecutive finals. Meanwhile, UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will aim to reach the WPL final for the first time.

With the squads taking shape, the upcoming season will provide another opportunity for the five franchises to compete for the WPL title.

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