WPL 2027 Auction: Rs 6.25 Crore Spent On 25 Players, Molineux Emerges Costliest Buy - Check Full List

Australian allrounder Sophie Molineux emerged as the biggest signing at the Women's Premier League auction in Kochi, while Kiran Navgire and G. Kamalini also attracted significant bids. Here is the complete list of players sold, along with their teams and auction prices.
A total of 25 players were sold at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction in Kochi on Wednesday, October 28, as franchises strengthened their squads ahead of the new season.
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Australia's Sophie Molineux was the biggest signing of the auction, with UP Warriorz securing the all-rounder for Rs 1.1 crore. Molineux attracted a bidding contest between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bengaluru before the former completed the deal. She had a base price of Rs 50 lakh.
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ALSO READ: WPL Auction 2027: Sophie Molineux Fetches Rs 1.1 Crore, Kiran Navgire Goes To DC For Rs 75 Lakh
Indian batter Kiran Navgire was the second-most expensive player among the signings listed, joining Delhi Capitals for Rs 75 lakh. Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, secured wicketkeeper-batter G. Kamalini for Rs 40 lakh.
UP Warriorz were among the most active teams, adding eight players to their squad. Their signings included Molineux, Grace Harris and Sneh Rana, each of whom is expected to strengthen the team's options for the upcoming season.
Reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru also made additions during the accelerated phase of the auction. Mumbai Indians signed six uncapped Indian players as they looked to add depth to their squad.
WPL 2027 Auction: Full List Of Players Sold
Here is the complete team-wise list of the 25 players sold at the WPL 2027 auction, along with their respective prices.
Full List Of Sold Players At WPL 2027 Auction
UP Warriorz (UPW):
Sophie Molineux - Rs 1.1 crore
Grace Harris - Rs 30 lakh
Sneh Rana - Rs 30 lakh
Asha Sobhana - Rs 30 lakh
Sushma Verma – Rs 30 lakh
Kathryn Bryce - Rs 10 lakh
Manali Dakshini - Rs 10 lakh
Sahana Pawar - Rs 10 lakh
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB):
Jess Jonassen - Rs 40 lakh
Chloe Tryon - Rs 30 lakh
Tejal Hasabnis - Rs 30 lakh
Vrinda Dinesh - Rs 10 lakh
Delhi Capitals (DC):
Kiran Navgire – Rs 75 lakh
Kirstie Gordon - Rs 10 lakh
Nazma Khan – Rs 10 lakh
Uma Kashvi – Rs 10 lakh
Mumbai Indians (MI):
Shweta Sehrawat – Rs 20 lakh
Disha Kasat – Rs 10 lakh
Latika Inamdar - Rs 10 lakh
Bharti Rawal - Rs 10 lakh
Sanika Chalke - Rs 10 lakh
Akshita Bhagat- Rs 10 lakh
Gujarat Giants (GG):
G Kamalini - Rs 40 lakh
Orla Prendergast – Rs 30 lakh
Samaira Raghav - Rs 10 lakh
WPL 2027: Dates And Teams To Watch
The fifth edition of the Women's Premier League is scheduled to take place from January 14 to February 7, 2027.
Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru will enter the season as defending champions. RCB and Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians have won two WPL titles each.
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Delhi Capitals, led by Jemimah Rodrigues, will look to go one step further after finishing runners-up in four consecutive finals. Meanwhile, UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will aim to reach the WPL final for the first time.
With the squads taking shape, the upcoming season will provide another opportunity for the five franchises to compete for the WPL title.
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