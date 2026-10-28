Adani Ports Q2 Results: Co Raises FY27 Guidance After Profit Rises 17%; Logistics, International Ports Drive Growth

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. reported a 16.5% rise in consolidated net profit for the September quarter, supported by growth across its ports, logistics and marine businesses, while raising its full-year revenue and Ebitda guidance following a strong first half.

Net profit for the quarter rose to Rs 3,622 crore from Rs 3,109 crore a year earlier. Revenue increased 23.7% to Rs 11,340 crore, while Ebitda rose 22.6% to Rs 6,806 crore. EBITDA Margin stood at 60%.

The company raised its FY27 revenue guidance by Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 44,000-46,000 crore and increased its Ebitda guidance by Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 26,000-27,000 crore. It also raised its FY27 capital expenditure guidance to Rs 15,000-17,000 crore from Rs 12,000-14,000 crore earlier.

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Revenue from domestic ports, the company's largest business, increased 13% year-on-year to Rs 7,177 crore, while Ebitda rose 11% to Rs 5,201 crore. Cargo volumes at domestic ports stood at 118 million metric tonnes during the quarter, with APSEZ's market share at 27.3% in cargo and 44.4% in containers.

The international ports business continued to scale up, with revenue rising 71% to Rs 1,839 crore and Ebitda increasing more than threefold to Rs 878 crore. The segment's Ebitda margin reached a record 47.7%, aided by higher contributions from the Colombo West International Terminal, Tanzania operations and NQXT Australia.

The logistics business reported a 21% rise in revenue, driven by growth in its integrated shore-to-door network, while marine revenue increased 57% on the back of fleet expansion and higher offshore services activity.

For the first half of FY27, APSEZ reported revenue of Rs 22,161 crore, up 21% year-on-year, while Ebitda rose 21% to Rs 13,347 crore. Net profit increased 14% to Rs 7,332 crore.

The company generated operating cash flow of Rs 13,327 crore during the first half and invested Rs 10,521 crore across growth projects. Cash balance stood at Rs 12,502 crore at the end of September, while net debt-to-Ebitda remained at 1.8 times.

"We are upgrading our FY27 guidance across revenue, EBITDA and capex," Ashwani Gupta, whole-time director and chief executive officer, said, citing strong first-half performance and growth across ports, logistics and marine businesses.

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