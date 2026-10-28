Cyclone Arnab Impact: Roads Damaged, Electricity Supply Disrupted; Andhra CM Seeks Central Assistance

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has written a letter to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking central assistance in order to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab across the state.

CM Naidu wrote to the Centre seeking an early assessment of the damage to crops, homes, roads and power infrastructure caused by the cyclone.

"About 180 houses have been reported damaged, mostly in Konaseema district. Over 220 trees have fallen on state roads, of which more than 170 have already been cleared. Road surface damage has been reported at a few places in the coastal areas. Power supply has been disrupted in parts of the coastal districts, and restoration teams are at work. Crops on about 70,900 hectares, mainly paddy, and horticulture crops on about 10,450 hectares have been reported inundated or damaged," Naidu wrote.

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Andhra Pradesh government deployed 16 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and 11 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams across 14 districts in order to carry out rescue and relief operations.

Naidu stated that, "The State Emergency Operations Centre, the Real Time Governance Society and all control rooms are functioning round the clock."

More than 28,000 people were evacuated from cyclone affected areas and shifted to rehabilitation centres as a precautionary measure. Naidu stated that no loss of life had been reported so far and credited the government's preventive measures for helping avert casualties.

"All fishing boats were brought back to harbour, and no loss of boats has been reported. Medical teams, ambulances, relief supplies, power restoration crews and road clearance teams have been positioned in the affected districts, with the District Collectors leading the operations on the ground," the letter stated.

Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Anakapalli and Krishna were among the districts worst affected by the cyclone, according to the preliminary information shared by the state government.

"Four wards of Visakhapatnam city were inundated, and the Fire Services have attended to over 220 emergency calls, mostly for cutting fallen trees. These figures are likely to change as the assessment teams complete their surveys, and a detailed assessment will be shared with the Government of India," Naidu stated in the letter.

Naidu specifically requested the Centre to send a central assessment team as soon as possible to evaluate the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab. He also sought continued assistance from the NDRF and other central agencies to support the state's ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

He said, "Our immediate priority is to restore power and drinking water supply, clear roads, and take up sanitation and public health measures in the affected areas, while assisting the families who have been displaced or whose houses have been damaged."

Naidu also expressed gratitude to the Central Government over its continued support to Andhra Pradesh and reiterated the state's focus on relief measures and restoring normalcy in cyclone affected areas.

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